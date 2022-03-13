On Wednesday, March 2, President Joe Biden released the National COVID-19 Preparedness Plan following his State of the Union Address the day prior.
In the plan, Biden laid out four nationwide and global objectives: to protect against and treat COVID-19, prepare for new variants, prevent economic and educational shutdowns and continue to vaccinate the world.
Counselor to the President of the United States, Jeffery Zients, said in a March 2 press conference that the plan is a “product of many weeks of work with experts inside and outside of government — local public health leaders, governors, and partners across our federal agencies.”
In addition to free government-provided tests and N95 masks in various pharmacies and grocery stores, Zients also said the government will “continue to ensure that our schools, workers, and workplaces have the resources they need.”
On March 4, Virginia Tech President Tim Sands announced masks were optional indoors for campuses in the greater Washington, D.C., metro area and Richmond but mandatory indoors in Blacksburg. However, on Friday, March 11, Virginia Tech removed its indoor masking requirements for its Blacksburg and Roanoke campuses, except on public transit and in health care settings.
As of March 11, Virginia Tech’s COVID-19 dashboard showed seven out of 218 tests administered in the last seven days had positive results. There are four self-reported active cases among students, of which 33.3% have mild symptoms and 66.7% have moderate symptoms.
As of March 11, the Virginia Department of Health’s dashboard indicates the state has had 1,653,212 reported total cases, an increase of 16,702 cases since the CT’s last update. There were also 676 additional reported deaths since the last update, leaving the state's death toll at 19,212.
