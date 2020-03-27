The first positive case of COVID-19 in Blacksburg is confirmed.
An off-campus Virginia Tech student in his 20s tested positive. According to VT News, the student likely contracted the virus during recent international travel. Currently, the student is in isolation and is following protocols from the Virginia Department of Health.
Both VT News and the Town of Blacksburg stated there is no evidence of risk of community spread. The student lives in Montgomery County and has no known public exposures.
The Virginia Department of Health is in contact with the student. As more testing occurs, the number of positive cases will likely go up.
“As additional testing is done locally and across the Commonwealth, we expect to continue to have confirmed cases,” said Noelle Bissell, M.D., director at the New River Health District in an email.
Virginia Tech will update this page with cases as they are confirmed.
“For ourselves, the health of our families, and for those with compromised immune systems, we must continue to be vigilant, take recommended precautions, and remain at home as much as possible,” said Blacksburg Mayor Leslie Hager-Smith in an email. “The threat of COVID-19 is real and is growing exponentially across the Commonwealth.”
In addition, Virginia Tech President Tim Sands left a message for the student population in a press release:
“I want to speak directly to our students, those in Blacksburg as well as those in communities across the country. Whether you are here on the Blacksburg campus, in off-campus residences, or in another community, it is your individual and collective responsibility in the spirit of Ut Prosim (That I May Serve) to respect and protect yourself and others by following public health guidelines. If you are on campus or in town, continue to follow state and university guidelines regarding social distance and limited contact. Stay at home if you can. You are here because this is the safest and perhaps the only place you had to go, a place you share with a broad community of people whose generous spirit of friendship and hospitality makes Virginia Tech feel like home.”