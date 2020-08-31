Virginia Tech has asked members of Delta Sigma Phi - Kappa Delta Chapter to self-quarantine after possible exposure to COVID-19.
The university learned earlier this week that members of the fraternity could have been exposed, Virginia Tech spokesman Mike Owczarski said to The Roanoke Times.
Owczarski did not release how many members of the organization were exposed.
Virginia Tech has not disciplined any students related to the case, Owczarski said.
“It is critically important that students who have symptoms, or believe that may have contracted COVID-19, inform university health professionals. This is what allows for good health counseling, testing, and contract tracing to prevent the inadvertent spread of the virus,” Owczarski wrote to The Roanoke Times. “Virginia Tech does not punish students by retroactively investigating how they contracted COVID-19. This would be counterproductive.”
Delta Sigma Phi’s residence is off campus, according to University online information. Virginia Tech has been warning off-campus students about large gatherings.
“Our biggest risks are likely to result from behaviors that individuals can control, such as off-campus gatherings and travel to and from hot spots,” said President Tim Sands in an Aug. 9 letter to the Virginia Tech community.
Virginia Tech has recently suspended seven students after receiving reports of off-campus parties and violations of public health guidelines.
The university informed The Roanoke Times that they have since suspended “several more,” but declined to say how many more.
Radford University suspended the Theta Chi Fraternity - Iota Zeta Chapter and eight of its members for violation of public health guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This fraternity has admitted to hosting gatherings, but is also suspected of ridiculing those who follow public health guidance, such as wearing face coverings, and misleading Radford University and public health officials,” said Radford University President Brian Hemphill in a school news release.
The City of Radford’s total positive case count has increased from 166 on Aug. 24 to 334 on Aug. 29, according to the Virginia Department of Health data. The City of Radford was listed as a top 10 hot spot in the country by a New York Times article, which tracks areas with the highest number of cases per resident.
As of Aug. 29, Blacksburg has a total of 224 positive cases out of 14,773 total tests, according to the Virginia Department of Health data.