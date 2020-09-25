Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced he and First Lady Pamela Northam tested positive for the coronavirus Friday morning on Twitter.
In his tweet, Northam disclosed that a member of his family’s residence staff had symptoms and tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday.
“Pam is experiencing mild symptoms, and I am asymptomatic,” Northam said in the tweet’s thread. “Per @VDHgov guidelines, we will isolate at home for 10 days and then reevaluate our symptoms. I am in constant contact with my cabinet and staff, and will continue working from the Executive Mansion.”
Northam also thanked people for the thoughts and support he has received and encouraged Virginians to take COVID-19 seriously.