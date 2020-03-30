Gov. Ralph Northam issued a stay-at-home order on Monday, March 30 at 2 p.m. EST to help slow the spread of coronavirus, effective immediately.
Northam emphasized that people should only leave their homes for the purpose of receiving medical care, food, outdoor exercise or traveling to work that has been deemed essential, among a few other reasons that are listed in the official order.
“Do not go out unless you need to go out,” Northam said in a press conference. “Don’t go to the store for just one thing. Wait until you have a whole list of needs.”
Virginia’s beaches are closed unless being used for exercise or fishing, and all campgrounds have also been closed. Additionally, all higher-education facilities were told to stop in-person instruction.
Unless rescinded sooner, the order will remain in effect until June 10.