The Virginia Tech Police Department has reported a suspect who stole a Tennessee-registered white 2006 Toyota Corolla while displaying a handgun to a victim Monday afternoon.
The vehicle was last seen traveling on University City Boulevard toward Prices Fork Road.
According to an email sent out by Virginia Tech Police, the suspect is described as a 5’8” white male with brown hair and blue eyes. He was also reported wearing a black hoodie and face mask.
Virginia Tech Police said he is also suspected of being involved in a shooting in Roanoke County earlier today and armed and dangerous.
Virginia Tech Police asked everyone to keep a safe distance from the vehicle and call 911 if they spot the Corolla.