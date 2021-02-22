Hub Blacksburg’s and Union Blacksburg Apartments’ construction, respectively located off Patrick Henry Drive and University City Boulevard, appear to be in full swing.
“Blacksburg is a market that year after year increases at an insane rate with rent prices going up (and) with more students being admitted to Virginia Tech,” said Lauren Hensley, a leasing agent at Hub Blacksburg. “With COVID(-19), we’re having more students having to live off campus, and it just seemed it was the next good move for our company.”
Chicago-based Core Spaces, which serves as one of the developers for Hub Blacksburg, announced a joint venture with Kayne Anderson Real Estate in October 2019. According to Hensley, their contractor, J.H. Findorff & Son Inc., bought properties owned by Terrace View in order to develop Hub Blacksburg.
702 beds will be available when phase one opens to tenants in August 2021, and the remaining 831 beds in phase two will open in 2022.
Other “Hub on Campus” spin-off properties already exist for students at other institutions such as the University of Kentucky, the University of South Carolina, the University of Alabama and Auburn University.
Ultimately, Core Spaces invested $200 million in Hub Blacksburg, according to Hensley.
“Blacksburg is a great fit for a Hub on Campus property,” said Core Spaces Founder and Chief Executive Officer Marc Lifshin in an October press release. “We are excited to partner with Kayne Anderson to provide an unparalleled living community to Virginia Tech students.”
Kayne Anderson’s managing director Craig Zogby was second to say the company was “excited” to work with Core Spaces in Blacksburg.
“I believe we’re going to have the best of both worlds (of proximity to Virginia Tech and what students receive with the price of rent),” said Hensley.
South Carolina-based Greystar Real Estate Partners appear to be involved in Union Blacksburg Apartments’ construction. Though the company could not be immediately reached for comment, Greystar has apparently received properties owned by the former Sturbridge Square Apartments and Townhomes and Sturbridge Gardens Apartments.
According to its media kit, Greystar serves as the second-largest owner and operator of student housing in the United States and focuses on implementing environmentally minded practices like reducing energy, greenhouse gas emissions, water and waste.
Union Blacksburg Apartments will not be Greystar’s first Blacksburg endeavor, as it owns The Retreat at Blacksburg properties located off Prices Fork Road.
“(Union Blacksburg Apartments), to us, is not competition just because of the size of it,” said Hensley, while subsequently describing the “Hub lifestyle” with DJs at pool parties, a meditation garden, a yoga studio, a sauna and conference rooms among other amenities. “We’re going to end up with 1,500 beds, and (the Union Blacksburg Apartments) property, I don’t think, is very large at all.”