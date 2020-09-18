Through a Presidential Policy Memorandum, President Tim Sands announced mandatory random COVID-19 testing for all on-campus and off-campus undergraduate students residing in Blacksburg Friday. The mandate is effective immediately and remains in effect until rescinded by Sands.
Beginning Monday, Sept. 21, an additional 2,000 COVID-19 testing appointments will open throughout the week to accommodate the new mandatory tests.
Selected students will receive a notification by Wednesday, asking for the student to get tested no later than 4 p.m. Friday of the following week. Students who fail to test will be referred to the Office of Student Conduct.
The Virginia Department of Health will be notified when a student tests positive, and the student will be asked to follow the VDH’s recommendations on public health. No further action is required when a student tests negative.
“Mandatory random prevalence testing is just one tool that we are employing to monitor and manage COVID-19 on our Blacksburg campus,” Sands said. “There is much more work to be done to suppress the spread of COVID-19 so that we can incrementally advance toward a more normal semester.”
Sands also mentioned that employees are being tested regularly.
Since university-wide tests began Aug. 3, 799 students and employees tested through Schiffert Health Center have tested positive for COVID-19, 166 of which tested positive between Sept. 11 and Sept. 17. One hundred and fifty on-campus students have been designated to Virginia Tech’s quarantine space.