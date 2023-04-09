Hokies celebrated Virginia Tech’s very own Pride Week during the week of Saturday, April 1, to Friday, April 7, in honor of the LGBTQ+ community at Virginia Tech and their long history at the university.
The celebration featured numerous events throughout the week, beginning with a queer campout on Saturday and Sunday and ending with a performance from Shirlette Ammons, a queer poet and musician, on Friday. Other important events held during the week were name change assistance, free gender-affirming haircuts and a workshop educating students on queer sex and intimacy.
The university additionally welcomed former Hokies, including Nancy Kelly, to screen their personal biographical documentary “The Unlikely Story of the Lesbians of First Friday.” The film features the stories of former Tech students and other women in Roanoke who created a vibrant underground community of queer women in an otherwise unwelcoming area.
Kelly is a 1981 communications and public relations graduate from Virginia Tech who served as the first lesbian co-president of the Gay Student Alliance. She additionally helped orchestrate the university’s first open and public Gay Rights event in 1979, and was one of the founding members of the First Friday community. She discussed the immense amount of difficulties that queer individuals at Tech faced in the late 1970s to early 1980s.
“There were really no words; we heard about gay people in Miami and San Francisco and New York, but not in Blacksburg,” Kelly said. “At first I was very closeted, (but) I was outed in my dorm almost immediately, which was horrible. There was a lot of verbal abuse, some physical assaults, (and) it was just very difficult to live in a dorm with a hundred women in the hall knowing that I was a lesbian.”
In response to the mistreatment that Kelly and her peers faced, she helped organize the university’s first Denim Day, which called on students to wear denim to show their support of gay rights, a controversial request at the time considering that the normal daily attire of most students at the time was denim.
“The backlash was immense,” Kelly said. “We were mocked, we were ridiculed, we were treated as an embarrassment. The merchants in Blacksburg had the highest sales of corduroys and dress clothes in the winter ever, and the school received 25,000 letters of disdain.”
Kelly and the Gay Student Alliance were told by the university’s dean at the time that they had embarrassed their organization, their school and the universities throughout the state and were forbidden from ever holding Denim Day again.
“Honestly with the way that we were treated — which was like garbage — I never wanted to have anything to do with Virginia Tech again ever,” Kelly said.
To honor the bravery of those students and acknowledge the poor treatment of the university’s LGBTQ+ community at the time, Kelly collaborated with the university in 2019 to bring back Denim Day for its 40th anniversary. This marked the first time she had revisited the university after almost four decades. The event was celebrated again this year on Friday, April 7, and Kelly and other alumni visited once again to join in on the festivities and answer questions about their documentary and their experiences as queer women.
While great strides in the inclusivity of the LGBTQ+ community have been made since Kelly’s time in school, there are still issues the community faces. Ary Zullo, a senior studying animal poultry science and the president of HokiePRIDE, discussed their fears regarding the changing sociopolitical climate around transgender rights.
“Ever since 2020 … I’ve seen people having issues with people yelling things at them on campus, (and) I’ve had that happen to myself as well,” Zullo said. “I’ve had students come to me and talk about professors who straight up won’t use certain pronouns, or things like that. People are more accepting than ever of sexuality but are way less accepting of gender.”
Despite the contentious political atmosphere around transgender rights, the university has made recent efforts to increase the accessibility and inclusion of transgender students, particularly by increasing the amount of gender-neutral restrooms on campus. Recently, Squires opened all-gender restrooms in an attempt to facilitate the comfort and safety of transgender, gender nonconforming and nonbinary individuals within the university’s community. However, while Zullo recognizes that this is an important start, they emphasize the need for more of such projects around campus.
“I would say (we need) more gender-neutral bathrooms,” Zullo said. “A lot of them are single-stall and people hog them, which makes it really awkward. I’ve had a few friends who will just be standing there for like 30 minutes. Squires was a huge win, but a lot of other buildings are lacking on that.”
Zullo and Kelly both acknowledged that LGBTQ+ individuals still constantly face difficulties and criticisms for their identity expression and that there are always improvements to be made. In the midst of these challenges, they want to remind individuals across the entire spectrum of gender identity and sexual expression that LGBTQ+ people exist, have always existed and will always continue to exist.
“Tech students need to know that there’s always been queer people on campus,” Kelly said. “Always. Maybe with different language, different identities, whatever, but we were totally there. We were in the dorms, we were on the Drillfield, we’re everywhere.”
Zullo called upon their fellow community members to never give up hope and to remember the validity in their gender and sexual expression.
“It gets better no matter where you are,” Zullo said. “Even if you’re down in that little hole where you’re scared and you don’t want to be out, and you’re like, ‘How can I ever be out?’ you can. You have the freedom. One day you’ll be free.”
Kelly also talked about the importance of LGBTQ+ individuals being proud of who they are and standing up for themselves and their rights to their identity expression.
“There is tremendous freedom in knowing who you are, and it’s a tremendous gift being celebrated for who you are and how you identify,” Kelly said. “Don’t let people chip away at our rights. Stand up and do whatever it is that you need to do because it is a big deal, and we need to move forward and not backwards.”
