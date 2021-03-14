The Virginia Tech Student Government Association (SGA) has started their transition process into a new senate structure in efforts to increase diversity, accessibility, accountability and cohesion.
This transition process began in 2019 when President Sands formed the governance committee, the President’s Committee on Governance, tasking it to establish guidelines and structure for effective governance among “the collective voice of the faculty, student, and staff constituencies.”
“We have been told President Sands, as well as a bunch of people who were in charge of student government, were trying to make it a cohesive structure instead of having these different things (all) over the place,” said SGA Vice President and current transition team member Sara Wynkoop.
Under SGA, student organizations such as the Student Budget Board and Commission on Student Affairs were separate from student government. Moving forward, these groups will be integrated into the Undergraduate Student Senate (USS) to make student representation more cohesive.
The Undergraduate Student Senate will be one of five senates at Virginia Tech, as there will also be a graduate, professional faculty, faculty and board of visitors senate.
The revamp of the SGA organization will come five months after allegations of various forms of dysfunction, such as sexism, power struggles and a lack of diversity, that occurred in the organization over the past few years.
“Partially as a result of (the allegations) and as a result of the university restructuring at-large, a task force was established by Dr. Shushok,” said SGA President and member of the student transition team Miles Guth. “The idea was that they were exploring the current SGA model and seeing how to improve it and better it for the future and what we could do to make sure that student governance is truly doing their job to the fullest.”
Wynkoop laid out three pillars that the USS aims to fix: diversity, accountability and approachability.
“Student government association is predominantly white males,” Wynkoop said. “I'm the only female elected official currently in the structure of it all, and I’m white. It shouldn’t be that way.”
Wynkoop hopes that implementing groups involved in Commission on Student Affairs, such as the Black Student Organization, Latin Link and HokiePRIDE, will help bring more diversity and noticeability to new groups of students and potential candidates.
Fixing the approachability and student outreach of SGA is crucial to Wynkoop.
“A lot of the time, people don’t know you can come to a public forum for student government,” Wynkoop said. “People don’t come, so we don’t know all of the different opinions and problems that students have. We’re all supposed to be representatives of the students, but if we can’t have students come to us, how representative are we?”
To Wynkoop, having different student organizations involved is developing a “cohesion web.” USS is providing an opportunity for these organizations to stay in the know of each other allowing a deeper understanding and accountability.
“We are hoping that with a new team of leaders and more involvement from the university itself, we’ll get more support that will allow us to advertise, and outreach and publish things that will reach the greater VT community and that will bring more interests from the students,” Guth said.
The new undergraduate student senate will feature senators who will represent cultural groups, senators representing Virginia Tech’s individual colleges and at-large senators that represent the entire student body. Additionally, there will be a president and five vice presidents with specific focuses, such as finance.
The recently formed student governance transition team will be working over the course of this spring semester and summer to build the constitution, by-laws, election codes and the specifics of the different senator’s role.
Within the 13-person transition team there will be subcommittees led by Guth, Wynkoop and SGA Secretary Sherlock Banks. The remaining members will be appointed to these various committees by their interests and skills. A faculty advisor will also be involved with each subcommittee.
Over the past few months, a committee has interviewed and selected students to fill the remaining spots on the team. The newly selected members of the transition team met six desirable traits the committee was looking for: hard working, accountable, creative, a team player, inclusive and understanding and a servant leader.
Guth was proud to point out the student transition team is an accurate reflection of the demographics of Virginia Tech.
“Virginia Tech is approximately 58% male, 42% female, we were at those exact numbers,” Guth said. “We had 66% white, 33% people of color, which is exactly the representation of the university, and that was something I really think shows strongly. We had candidates that were qualified, but we also achieved what we were hoping to achieve, which is that all of the teams in this process (are) a representative body that chose and carried out the actions of the larger student body.”
USS is planning to have elections in October of 2021 where all positions are up for election.