Screenshots from a right-wing club’s group chat were recently leaked and circulated online, sparking public outcry among Virginia Tech students and resulting in a statement being issued by the university.
The club is a chapter of Turning Point USA (TPUSA), a “501(c)3 non-profit organization whose mission is to identify, educate, train, and organize students to promote freedom,” according to its website.
“This week, screenshots from a Virginia Tech student group’s private chat were made public on social media and the Dean of Students has responded with an outline for a path forward,” the university’s message on April 2 stated. “The content of the private messages was deeply antithetical to our values and — candidly — homophobic, racist, ableist, and misogynistic.”
The statement was signed off by President Tim Sands and the Executive Vice President and Provost of the university, among other university officials. The day before, an initial statement had been released, but many students expressed a mixed response.
“A lot of us didn’t like the first statement that Virginia Tech released, because it was really vague about the situation and didn’t give too much detail,” said Colin Roberts, president of the class of 2024. “Then (the university) released Tim Sands’ statement, and I thought that was a lot better; it addressed the homophobia, the racism and the bigotry (in the group chat).”
The screenshots were posted online by James Albritton, a freshman majoring in architecture. Albritton said he wanted to conduct interviews for a project on race relations and was able to access the chat through the club’s Instagram without being added.
“I tried to seek people to do interviews regardless of where they are politically just to promote conversations,” Albritton said. “I came across the TPUSA (Instagram) page, which was not a private page, and it had a Linktree in the bio. An open invite to their GroupMe was the top link within the Linktree, and so I joined that and I didn’t say anything. I just saw some pretty alarming and discriminatory things in there that I captured before I was kicked out.”
Albritton said he was concerned about the contents of the group chat, which spurred his decision to post the screenshots online.
“I found it alarming enough and offensive (enough) that I needed it to be shared and just show that these are students at our school that are spreading such rhetoric,” Albritton said. “Also, it didn’t make me comfortable just looking at the members, since GroupMe shows the members in a group chat. It was like 105 of them, and it was probably 98 percent white. Being an ally for many communities that that rhetoric affected, it’s just concerning that this is what is allowed on campus, and that it is recognized by the school.”
These screenshots were spread throughout various social media, such as Twitter, TikTok and Instagram, and prompted the president and vice president of the class of 2024 to post a statement on social media condemning the contents of the messages.
“As people that are elected by our peers, we have to represent them, obviously,” Roberts said. “We are a diverse class office that represents a diverse student body, so we have to live up to that diversity and make sure that their voices are heard and that we see them, know that these issues are going on and that we’re going to do something about it as best as we can.”
Alyssa Jones, the president of the Virginia Tech chapter of TPUSA, said that the community response to the screenshots has been “so much worse” than the messages themselves, and that the club has not discussed among themselves their opinions on what was said in the chat.
“As Turning Point USA, and as a chapter of Turning Point USA, we uphold and affirm constitutional liberties,” Jones said. “So we haven't even gotten into our opinions because we know that all that speech is protected and we affirm that. As for how the response has been, we have not said anything that is unprotected, but the response to us is unprotected speech. We’ve had a lot of harassment, a lot of defamatory statements, we’ve received countless death threats, all of which has been reported to VTPD. But nothing coming from our side at any point has been unprotected speech.”
The university did not comment on any ongoing decisions about the individual students within the club’s group chat.
“There’s not a whole lot we can comment on, any current cases or reviews or anything that the university is doing because it involves individual people,” said Mark Owczarski, Associate Vice President of University Relations and Chief Spokesperson. “So in terms of describing or discussing individuals, or how we’re going through a review, is something we’re not able to do. Should decisions be made, we would share those with the university community as it relates to a student organization, not about individuals.”