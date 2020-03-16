In the midst of drastic changes across the nation and on Virginia Tech’s campus, the staff of the Collegiate Times will stay dedicated to keeping the public informed on all fronts, including our paper’s operations.
First and foremost, the Collegiate Times is an independent, student-run newspaper that will remain committed to keeping the community informed. However, we also put the safety of the students on our staff first. We will refrain from any and all activities that could put our staff members at risk. That being said, we will still be regularly publishing stories online, and will cover the state of Virginia Tech’s campus and the NRV to the best of our ability.
In terms of print issues, we’re taking everything one week at a time. For now, we will continue to print issues of the paper and will remain on our usual schedule (print issues hitting stands each Tuesday). However, we fully recognize that anything could change at any moment, and we will adapt our printing schedule as necessary. We will keep you informed of any changes.
In addition to being student-run, the Collegiate Times is also a small business. As such, if you see a print issue in one of the boxes, we ask you to pick it up and give it a read. Take a bunch of papers to use around the house if you wish. Any support you can offer us, whether it’s across social media or by picking up a paper, is greatly appreciated at this time.
The craziness could be far from over, but the Collegiate Times will stay dedicated to keeping our readers informed about what’s happening in the community and with our paper. Please feel free to reach out to us with any questions by emailing editor@collegiatetimes.com or through social media.
Stay safe, stay healthy and stay a responsible distance away from others.
Sincerely,
The staff of the Collegiate Times