We’re so excited to be announcing the first ever rivalry challenge between the Collegiate Times and UVA’s student newspaper The Cavalier Daily.
The Virginia Tech and UVA rivalry is over 125 years old and the famous Commonwealth Clash is one of the most anticipated college football games each year.
After the ACC reconfigured its schedule due to COVID-19, the match-up was moved from its usual November spot to Saturday, Sept. 19. Despite minimal fans being allowed to watch the game in person, the excitement surrounding the game is as intense as ever.
To add heat to the fire, the Collegiate Times and The Cavalier Daily are starting a fundraising competition to see which paper can raise the most money. Student media is increasingly important during chaotic times like these, and while competition is in both schools’ blood, both papers are grateful for any and all contributions.
Additionally, to celebrate the rivalry, the Collegiate Times and The Cavalier Daily will be producing a joint print issue. Half of the issue will feature Collegiate Times coverage and the other half will feature The Cavalier Daily coverage. The issue will hit stands on both campuses on Sept. 17.
We look forward to showing you sneak peeks of the issue over the coming weeks and sharing fun facts about the rivalry across our social media channels.
Click here to visit the rivalry competition site and click here to donate to the Collegiate Times! Finally, in true Hokie spirit: Beat UVA and #BeatTheCavDaily!