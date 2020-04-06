It has come to our attention that some readers are disappointed that we have been moving forward with our Best of Blacksburg 2020 contest during this COVID-19 crisis.
Best of Blacksburg is an annual tradition meant to recognize local businesses for their hard work and dedication and to bring the community together. While we are publishing articles about some of the reader-voted "best" businesses in town, we want to make it abundantly clear that we are in no way recommending that people travel to several different places around Blacksburg during this time.
This contest is one of our paper's most popular traditions and we did not want to let COVID-19 take yet another exciting thing away from our community.
We also ask you to bear with us at this time. With things constantly changing, we are all doing the best we can to keep up with developments, both nationally and locally. If we make mistakes, please let us know, and we'll address them. As student journalists, we're all still learning and we appreciate any feedback we are given.
Once again, we strongly encourage people to stay safe and healthy during this time and we hope reading our Best of Blacksburg coverage will just make you more excited to visit some of the area's top destinations when all of this is over.
If anyone has any questions or concerns, please feel free to email editor@collegiatetimes.com.