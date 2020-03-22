Virginia Tech Hokie Wellness, Emergency Management and Schiffert Health Center released new information regarding post-travel procedures for the Virginia Tech community on Friday, March 20.
Anyone who has traveled in the past 14 days domestically, internationally, from Northern Virginia, the Eastern shore or other other areas identified as COVID-19 hotspot areas in Virginia must complete a health screening.
A hotspot is “any geographic area or location that has had either a concentrated outbreak or a high risk of transmission.” The reporting requirements currently do not include daily out-of-state commuting for work.
After completing the health screening, members must fill out the Virginia Tech Post-Travel Registration Form.
The following resources are where Virginia Tech students, employees and other community members should contact for screenings, questions and health concerns:
Students
Students should reach out to Schiffert Health Center at health@vt.edu or 540-231-6444.
They may also contact the Hokie Wellness team as a COVID-19 resource at 540-231-4600. Hokie Wellness is open on regular business hours, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Employees
Faculty, staff and other employees of Virginia Tech should contact the New River Health District COVID-19 hotine at 540-267-8240 for guidance on post-travel procedures, questions and other concerns. This hotline is available Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon, and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.
Additionally, employees can contact the Hokie Wellness team at 540-231-4600. Hokie Wellness is open during regular business hours, Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.