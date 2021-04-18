Virginia Tech alum Xandria Phillips has won the 2021 Whiting Award for poetry. They are one of 10 people selected to win this award for the year of 2021.
Whiting Award winners receive a $50,000 prize aimed at allowing emerging writers to focus full-time on their work. Since 1985, many Whiting Award winners have moved on to receive other prestigious prizes, such as Don Mee Choi, whose poetry “DMZ Colony” won the 2020 National Book Award.
The selection committee praised Phillips’ poems, writing that they “revel in brevity and lushness . . . (and) feel revolutionary: formally superb, but with a constant tilting of expectation in image and phrase.”
Phillips’ poetry has been published in places such as the American Poetry Review, Poets.org, Black Warrior Review, Crazyhorse and more. Their chapbook “Reasons for Smoking” won the 2016 Seattle Review chapbook contest judged by Claudia Rankine.
Phillips received a Lambda Literary Award for their first book, “Hull”, which explores the “emotional impacts of colonialism and racism on the Black queer body and the present-day emotional impacts of enslavement in urban, rural, and international settings,” according to the book’s description.
They are currently working on a nonfiction manuscript titled “Presenting as Blue/Aspiring to Green,” about color theory, gender and modes of making.
Phillips is a 2017 Virginia Tech Creative Writing MFA graduate.