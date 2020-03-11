Virginia Tech has officially made all classes online for the remainder of the semester due to risks from COVID-19, also known as the novel coronavirus.
However, according to the official statement, classes will not resume until Monday, March 23, in order to give students and faculty time to make the necessary adjustments.
Earlier this week, it was announced that eight cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Virginia, several of which were in northern Virginia – the permanent residence for approximately 7% of the undergraduate class as of 2018.
Virginia Tech is among several other schools that have made this decision, with the number of universities or colleges cancelling in-person classes rising close to 100 as of Wednesday afternoon.
Campus will remain open and accessible, and Hokies can stay up-to-date on the university’s status through the designated Virginia Tech coronavirus page.