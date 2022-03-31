In honor of Women’s History Month, the university celebrated “100 years of women at Virginia Tech.”
In 1921, a group of white women — Mary Ella Carr Brumfield, Ruth Terrett, Lucy Lee Lancaster, Louise Jacobs and Carrie Taylor Sibold — were admitted to Virginia Tech, known at the time as Virginia Agricultural and Mechanical College and Polytechnic Institute, eventually graduating in 1925. They were the first full-time female students at the university.
The Women’s Center has been assisting in coordinating events, such as luncheons, alumni panels and workshops, to commemorate this notable milestone.
“Our role is just to make sure that we use all of our avenues and networks to communicate about the programs and share out the information,” said Anna LoMascolo, co-director of programming at the Women’s Center. “We did use this year’s Women’s Month celebration to elevate the 100th anniversary of the admission of women as students.”
However, it was not until 1966 that women of all races were admitted to Virginia Tech. Marguerite Scott, LaVerne Higgins and Linda Turner were three of six of the first Black women at the university.
“I actually met one of the first Black women who went here,” said Kimberly Clark-Shaw, the director of the Black Cultural Center. “Marguerite and I really connected. She was telling me about (how) people wouldn’t talk to her. They had to get written permission to date somebody who was white. The white boy that wanted to see her (also had to get permission), and they wouldn't let him.”
Clark-Shaw noted the progression that the university has made since 1966.
“When we think about it, it hasn’t been a long time,” she said. “(Scott was) here talking to me, well alive and vibrant. The part that was interesting to me was (to) still see the hurt even after all these years. There was hurt, but there was this spirit of resilience. When I look around, I see everyone. I can't imagine looking at Tech and not seeing anyone who look(s) like me at all, so I think it’s unfortunate that it started with just white women, but we have to start somewhere.”
LoMascolo addressed the gender inequalities that still persist on campus, such as sexual violence and discouragement from faculty.
“As a society, it’s a persistent issue, so it is something that is a persistent issue at Virginia Tech,” she said. “The president (of Virginia Tech) currently has a sexual violence campus culture task force looking at multiple aspects of how the culture can be transformed to prevent gender-based violence. The classic chilly climate issues are still present. We still have students who come in and say they had a faculty member tell them they wouldn’t be successful in their chosen field because women aren’t successful in those fields.”
Clark-Shaw would like to see more diversity among the university’s academic leadership, specifically deans, as Hokies need to feel that they can relate to them. She stated that including more women can add value to deanships and spread diversity. The university can accomplish this by offering positions to people of different ethnicities and genders.
“I think if you just did a quick tour of the deans, you won't find anyone of color and female, so that's a big barrier that needs to be slowly and methodically taken care of,” Clark-Shaw said. “As positions become available, it’s important to be strategic. I don’t think it’s on purpose in a bad way, so that's why we have to be so intentional with making sure when we do get people in here, we’re getting the best and that we’re looking outside of our current canyon of white men that are holding these roles.”
LoMascolo described how women have contributed towards Virginia Tech, such as Patricia Hyer, whom LoMascolo called an inspiration.
Hyer was an associate provost for academics who pushed for diversity. She was on the Coordinating Council for Women’s Concerns where she helped write a proposal to open the Women’s Center, which eventually opened in 1994. She was given the first Woman of the Year Award soon after. LoMascolo credited Hyer for her ability to “nudge along the change to make Virginia Tech a more inclusive and welcoming space but also a space where women can thrive.”
Hyer is one of several women who has played an integral role in the school’s history, and LoMascolo did not see Virginia Tech for the institution it is today without them.
“Women are part of the story of Virginia Tech,” she said. “Before women students, there were women on campus working. Women have always contributed in significant ways to Virginia Tech as an institution and to this community, so you can't tell the story of Virginia Tech without telling the story of women.”
