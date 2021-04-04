Virginia Tech will hold smaller, in-person graduation ceremonies in Lane Stadium in accordance with COVID-19 protocols May 10-16.
Degrees will be conferred during the virtual university commencement ceremony taking place on Friday, May 14, at 6:15 p.m.
Throughout the seven days, 15 college-specific graduation ceremonies will take place allowing students and families to celebrate in person.
The Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine graduation ceremony will take place in Roanoke on May 8, and the greater Washington, D.C. area graduation ceremony will take place in Falls Church on May 18.
The Corps of Cadets ceremony will take place on the Upper Quad on May 3 at 5:30 p.m.
Graduating students and their guests must register to attend the in-person ceremonies. Each graduate can invite up to four guests.
Registration for graduating students ends April 16. Beginning April 19, students will receive an email to secure up to four guest tickets.
Graduation ceremonies are expected to last two hours. Large colleges will have their graduation split into two ceremonies. Students will be able to select the time they wish to attend.
Ceremonies will feature a message from each college’s dean. Graduates will be able to walk across the stage as their name is called and a picture is taken.
More than 8,000 students are expected to graduate this year.
Virginia Tech is able to host these ceremonies because Gov. Northam recently relaxed COVID-19 restrictions, allowing up to 5,000 attendees at outdoor commencement ceremonies.
The schedule for in-person college ceremonies held at Lane Stadium is currently planned as:
Monday, May 10
2 p.m. Graduate School (1 of 2)
6:30 p.m. Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine
Tuesday, May 11
4 p.m. Graduate School (2 of 2)
Wednesday, May 12
6 p.m. College of Engineering (1 of 3)
Thursday, May 13
8 a.m. and 1 p.m. College of Engineering (2 and 3 of 3)
6 p.m. College of Architecture and Urban Studies
Friday, May 14
8 a.m. and 1 p.m. College of Science (1 and 2 of 2)
6:15 p.m. University Commencement virtual ceremony
Saturday, May 15
8 a.m. and 1 p.m. College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences (1 and 2 of 2)
6 p.m. College of Agriculture and Life Sciences
Sunday, May 16
8 a.m. College of Natural Resources and Environment
1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Pamplin College of Business (1 and 2 of 2)