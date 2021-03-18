Virginia Tech’s cloud of uncertainty surrounding the possibilities of in-person commencement celebrations has been lifted as Gov. Northam releases a draft plan for safe in-person commencements on Wednesday.
According to the draft plan, graduation events held outdoors are to be capped at 5,000 people or 30% of venue capacity, whichever number is less. Indoor graduations may hold up to 500 people, or 30% of the venue capacity, whichever number is less.
With more than 8,000 students graduating this year, Virginia Tech is currently planning to hold multiple ceremonies in Lane Stadium toward the end of the semester. This is in addition to the virtual ceremony, which will be held online May 14.
Virginia Tech's previous decision to solely hold online commencements was made because Northam did not permit in-person commencement celebrations at that point.
Attendees would abide to guidelines requiring the wearing of masks and practicing of social distancing measures.
Attendees will not be permitted to gather in large numbers outside of the stadium. Tailgating and social congregation will not take place. These are a few of the measures that attendees and graduation venues will be required to follow.
More in-depth commencement details will be provided sometime in April.
Commencement plans will be shaped by state guidelines and the feedback received from the class of 2021.
Virginia Tech’s commencement delivery team has already started the planning process as they “optimistically anticipated” an announcement allowing in-person celebrations.
The delivery team has sought feedback from the class of 2021 through a survey. The survey asked students to rank the most important parts of an in-person graduation, and if students would attend an in-person celebration before final exams.
The university is also considering how they can potentially recognize the class of 2020 and will seek input from the class.
The class of 2021 will continue to be updated on the status of their graduation through emails, Virginia Tech social media channels and at vt.edu/commencement.