On March 19, Virginia Tech released two major announcements regarding COVID-19 changes: class of 2020 spring commencement ceremonies and ring delivery.
Class of 2020 spring commencement activities
All commencement activities for those graduating this spring have been moved online. However, all students who were scheduled to graduate in May are invited to return in the fall of next school year to celebrate.
According to Virginia Tech’s Instagram post, students will be allowed to bring two guests, attend a “senior tailgate, an ‘Enter Sandman’ entrance into Lane Stadium and complimentary attendance at the Sept. 26 home football game.”
Furthermore, students planning to graduate in May are invited to participate in formal commencement ceremonies in either December 2020 or May 2021.
Ring delivery and Class of 2021 Ring Dance
Students in the Class of 2021 can have their class rings shipped to a location of their choice at no shipping cost, according to an email by Virginia Tech Class Programs.
The ring provider Balfour will send students their rings. Students must submit shipping addresses by Sunday, April 5, otherwise they will be charged $14.95 for shipping by the company.
To submit their preferred shipping address, students should fill out the survey that was linked in the email sent by class programs.
The rings will be shipped within 30 to 60 days. They will come in certified USPS mail and require a signature from the recipient.
In addition, those who do not submit the survey will have their rings ready for pickup in the coming fall 2020 semester.
Furthermore, Virginia Tech Class Programs stated that at the time, the Class of 2021 Ring Dance is canceled, but there are possibilities of holding a future event in the next academic year. This decision follows the public health recommendations regarding the COVID-19 coronavirus.