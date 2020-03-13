On Friday, March 13, Virginia Tech released a statement detailing plans for students with on-campus housing contracts and dining contracts in the wake of COVID-19 changes.
On-campus housing contracts
Students with on-campus housing contracts are encouraged to remain in an off-campus, low-health risk environment. However, if students are unable to move off campus or need to be on campus to access online learning, dorms will be accessible.
If students choose to remain on campus, they need to let Housing and Residence Life know by Wednesday, March 18, by filling out this form. If students choose to terminate their housing contracts, they will be rebated in the amount of $1,000. If they need to retrieve items from their dorms prior to Sunday, March 22, students should submit a request here.
Dining contracts
Students with dining contracts are able to end their dining plans by indicating so on this form. If students are returning to campus next fall, their dining dollars, flex dollars or commuter cash will roll over to the fall semester. Those who are not returning to Virginia Tech will receive a full refund.
Hokies can stay up-to-date on policies and changes through the university's designated COVID-19 web page.