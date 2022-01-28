Virginia Tech’s Procurement Department and Emergency Management announced that, as of Friday, Jan. 28, KN95 masks will be provided for students and staff at six pickup points all around campus.
KN95 pickup locations are: Squires Student Center, at the information desk; McComas Hall, at the check-in desk; North End Center, in the main entrance lobby; Newman Library, at the lobby of the Alumni Mall entrance; Virginia Tech Police Department, at the first floor security center desk through the double doors; and the Student Services Building, in the Hokie Passport Services lobby.
According to the announcement, Masks will also be provided “at planned events” by Hokie Wellness.
The masks are free, but the resources should be handled responsibly.
For further information, students and community members can email procurement@vt.edu or call 540-231-6221.