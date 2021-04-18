In 2011, a movement named Occupy Wall Street gained force. Disenchanted with the economic disparity between wealthy and poor Americans, protesters marched and camped in Wall Street’s Financial District for two months. It was a sensational occurrence that took up news headlines and disrupted daily grinds, but in the long-term, ultimately lacked substance. If anything, it seemed to solidify the fact that the wealthy will continue to line their pockets regardless of the effects and anger of the working class.
In 2021, very few people imagined events in the first months of this year caused by the pandemic would strike fear into the hearts of hedge funds and banks alike, achieving the economical toll Occupy Wall Street couldn’t — even fewer would predict that this virtual revolution would be carried out within retail stock market apps. However, their availability begs the question: will these apps settle the ongoing power imbalance between corporations and consumers, or have they commoditized stocks in a way that will further harm the average user and benefit the exploiter?
About a decade into the 21st century, trading apps such as Robinhood were introduced to the public, and skyrocketed in popularity because of features like direct deposit and no trading fees. Indeed, such innovations magnified the ease and accessibility of trading to millions of people who would otherwise have no interest in or knowledge of the market. However, these conveniences leave small-time, inexperienced investors susceptible to more personalized and hasty exploitation.
Thomas Reilly, a Virginia Tech economics professor, points out how the accessibility of retail apps can be a double-edged sword. Small-time, normal investors can participate more in trading; however, because they lack experience, random stock market fluctuation can become normal, sometimes contributing to significant money losses on either side of the class collective.
“With these apps, people can trade options and know nothing about those options,” Reilly said. “But if you want the market to be more accessible, you have to let people actively participate.”
His view was emphasized during the stock market standoff we saw at the beginning of this year. In this case, the COVID-19 pandemic led to increased participation through online apps during this time, particularly among small-time investors. Even if you didn’t participate by trading the targeted stocks — GameStop, BlackBerry and AMC Entertainment to name a few — slogans like “To the Moon” and tweets by Elon Musk certainly caught your eye.
In January, hedge funds bet low on such companies’ future stock values, but Reddit users colluded to bid high and short the stock. With rapidly increasing prices, hedge funds were forced to buy back the stock at ridiculous numbers; GameStop’s value skyrocketed 1,900%, while BlackBerry hit a record nine-year high. The rub here is that none of these stocks had any particular reason to explode other than disenchanted, everyday citizens purposefully inflating the prices as a way to stick it to the man. Subsequently, hedge funds lost billions of dollars and panicked, which caused these apps to limit the number of shares users could buy. Many users, including myself, logged onto the market and were met with restrictions on certain trades, and some couldn’t access the market at all.
Small-term investors underestimated the manipulation of the market, just as corporations underestimated the will of the people.
“When you hit that buy or sell button, you need to understand what’s happening to execute that trade,” Reilly said.
Robinhood, the biggest app for online trading, didn’t execute trades directly; they sold them to high frequency firms. All the short squeezes — when stocks are forced higher — meant these firms were losing money and in turn, they relied on the apps to cut off any more room for artificial inflation. From a platform promising to cater to the less financially devoted, its users’ feelings of betrayal and anger were understandable. Big banks and hedge funds were manipulating small investors for years, but the moment the little guy had the advantage, things were swiftly ended.
The COVID-19 pandemic and economic stressors most definitely contributed to the move against Wall Street, but anger and frustration between low-to-normal wage workers and high earners had actually been building for a long time.
“Adjusting for inflation, the bottom 50% of wage-earners have seen no difference (in wages) for 30 years… they don’t have $500 in the bank for emergencies,” Reilly said.
Consistent inequality between economic classes, coupled with the financial desperation that many feel permanently stuck in, led to a perfect January storm bred through volatility of the stock market.
Despite the conclusion, the tactic used by Reddit users and small traders was revolutionary. It’s always satisfying to see justice occur, especially against an entity that’s seen as invincible and all-powerful. Retail trading apps allowed for it to happen as rapidly and chaotically as it did, which attests to their positive side; maybe they will allow for more of an equal bridge between the stock market and everyday people after all.
However, potential users must remember that they’re dealing with something that won’t just hurt the big man’s pockets, but their own as well.
“Many students who have never seen a down market tell me they don’t want to be saddled with student loan debt, and think the apps are a quick way to make easy money,” Reilly said. “Desperation can be a bigger motivation than anything else.”
Personally, I find the stock market itself hard to support, solely due to the exploitation and advantageous nature of all things financial. Yet as the fiasco in January showed us, trading apps provide an unprecedented platform to the previously exploited, as they help address class inequality and increase financial literacy. Additionally, the experiences and lessons you can learn from accessible investments are valuable in maintaining good financial health — but be careful that it’s not something that will leave you in a bigger hole than you were trying to get out of.