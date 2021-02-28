Nearly two weeks ago, Virginia Tech President Tim Sands sent an email out to the Virginia Tech community admonishing students for disregarding safe COVID-19 practices. Some students read the email and agreed with the general premise — students certainly could and should do more to protect one another and everybody on campus from this virus — and some students shook their heads as they read the email, unable to ignore the flagrant hypocrisy they felt Sands was demonstrating. We’ll let you decide for yourselves: does Sands have a point, or is he just saying what he thinks people in the community want to hear? - Julianne Joyce, opinions editor