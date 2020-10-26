Caught in the Crossfire: The GOP should fill the Supreme Court vacancy With just a little over a month left until the election, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg — the s…

At the brink of an election, the United States faced another tragedy in 2020 with the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. As an icon to many, everything from her infamous dissents to her years of servitude to our country will not be forgotten. At Virginia Tech, we know the importance of service, and many students are keen on seeing who will be taking the seat next. In this edition of the Caught in the Crossfire series, columnist Marcus Lewis and contributor Rafael Arbex-Murut take their stances on the appropriate course of action for Congress to take in reflection on both the history and future of our country. — Donya Momenian, opinions editor