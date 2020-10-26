Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Sept. 18, 2020, due to complications from pancreatic cancer. To say that Justice Ginsburg was a trailblazer for women’s rights would be a gross understatement. Her list of accomplishments is so long it would be near impossible to list them all. However, her death opens a Supreme Court seat and a new fight over who will replace her and when they will do so, which is a matter of intense public debate right now.
When Justice Antonin Scalia died in March of 2016, an election year like 2020, Republicans were quick to argue that his seat should not be filled until after the election in November, nearly eight months after his death. President Obama, in keeping with his duties as president, nominated D.C. Circuit Court Judge Merrick Garland to his seat. Judge Garland was, like many other federal judges, non-partisan, and by all accounts would have made an excellent Supreme Court Justice. Republicans, however, decried President Obama’s choice. Only hours after Justice Scalia’s death, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had already said there would be no hearings and no vote on any judge Obama would nominate. Sen. McConnell instead argued the “Biden Rule” to justify the blocking of Garland’s nomination. Senate Republicans quickly fell in line with their leader. Merrick Garland received no hearing and no votes. After President Trump was elected, Republicans filled the seat with Justice Neil Gorsuch.
For eight months, the Supreme Court functioned perfectly with only eight justices. While Democrats condemned the unfairness of what Republicans had done, there was in essence nothing they could do to prevent this from happening. A similar situation is unfolding now before our eyes. We sit just under a month from election day with very little time for senators to thoroughly vet any nominee for the highest court in the land. Prominent Republicans made many remarks in the aftermath of 2016. Sen. Lindsey Graham famously said, “Use my words against me.” McConnell argued that the winner of the next election should choose the next justice to sit on the Supreme Court. Now, Republicans, who find themselves in the same situation, must play by the rules they created.
Republicans are not filling this seat out of necessity; it is a blatant power grab. Justice Ginsburg was, without a doubt, one of the most liberal justices on the court. Republicans understand that by filling her seat with a conservative justice, they are likely to advance their agenda and strip away reproductive rights or healthcare from millions of Americans.
Some claim that Republicans’ gains during the 2018 midterms signal a mandate for the Republican agenda. However, during this same election, Democrats reclaimed the House of Representatives. We currently exist in a divided government. Others argue that the 2014 Senate takeover was a rejection of Obama’s presidency. However, this fails to account for Trump losing the popular vote. Did the American people not outright reject the president from the beginning?
Republicans claim that they are simply arguing within bounds of the Constitution. According to Article 2, Section 2, of said document, the Senate has the power of Advise and Consent, and the power of consent also means the power to withhold consent. While it is correct that “advise and consent” includes the ability to withhold consent, withholding consent does not mean withholding advice. Senate Republicans in 2016 could have easily brought Merrick Garland up for hearings and simply chosen to vote against his confirmation. For example, in 1987, the U.S. Senate voted against the appointment of Reagan nominee Robert H. Bork. The same Senate, controlled by the Democratic party, later voted to confirm former Justice Anthony Kennedy to the court. Mitch McConnell himself was a senator during this time, he misconstrued a history that he was present for. There was not a single historical justification for blocking Judge Garland. Nor is there historical justification for seating a supreme court Justice in the month prior to a general election.
Some may claim that Republican senators like Lindsey Graham are principled moderates who reach across the aisle to build consensus. This may have been true in the past, but it’s blatantly incorrect now. He voted for Justice Elena Kagan and Justice Sonia Sotomayor; however, they were confirmed in famously partisan votes with former Sen. Orrin Hatch, who had voted for every Supreme Court nomination up to 2009 voting against the confirmation of Justice Sotomayor. The Supreme Court has now become a political football for Republicans.
There are also arguments that our rights as citizens should not depend on the court, arguing against the philosophy of judicial activism. Courts should not make laws, but this is a moot point as the court system in the United States has never once had the opportunity to create laws. The rulings the court passes down, however, influence them. Judicial activism has become a dirty word sans meaning. Often, the term has simply been used to describe judges who make decisions antithetical to one’s own political opinions. Moreover, the issue of whether or not you agree with said philosophy has very little to do with whether or not you believe it is correct to not allow the American people to choose what president will nominate the next Supreme Court Justice.
Roe v. Wade was the court mandating abortion access across the entire country. It was the court mandating that states could not make laws that blocked a woman’s access to abortion. When litigated, the court agreed with the argument that it was a violation of the 14th Amendment’s implicit provisions about the right to privacy. Roe v. Wade only argued that it was unconstitutional to make unduly laws restricting abortion. This is not something that can simply be handled by state legislatures. This is a matter of the Constitution. In addition, the argument that there would be nothing to worry about if state legislatures passed loose abortion laws has issues in and of itself. Abortion is healthcare; it is simply a fact. I’m from Virginia. I was born and raised here. It’s likely that I will spend the entirety of my adult life in Virginia. However, I still care about the healthcare of people who live in Maryland because I’m an American citizen and all American citizens deserve the right to healthcare. By confirming Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, Republicans are endangering every woman’s right to choose. An issue that impacts every single American, regardless of gender identity.
Finally, as it pertains to Court Packing. Republicans are being exceptionally hypocritical. Considering that in the final two years of Obama’s presidency, Republicans blocked over 70% of Obama’s court nominees. The lowest percentage confirmed since the 1970s. With one commentator in this article stating “McConnell perfected the idea of using and distorting Senate rules to block nominees.” By confirming Amy Coney Barrett to the supreme court, Republicans are attempting to subject the country to an unpopular minoritarian rule.
Justice Ginsburg’s dying wish was simple: that she be replaced by the winner of the next election, whether that was a reelected President Trump, or a President Biden. If this seat goes unfilled, the court will function fine as it has in the past with eight justices. Appointing a new justice just 8 days before an election is a hypocritical power grab. It is not too much to ask for Senate Republicans to simply play by their own rules? Is it too much to ask for the American people to have a say in who becomes the next Supreme Court Justice? May the memory of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg be a blessing.