Crossfire graphic
Sajanee Chithranjan and Ashley Long / Collegiate Times

As the pandemic began, we adjusted our lives to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Now, almost a year later, we are coming to terms with another major change. To minimize the risk of an increase of cases, Virginia Tech has rolled out a new policy that replaces a week-long spring break with several days off throughout the semester. As expected, students and faculty are having mixed reactions, even within our own opinions section. We hope you enjoy getting caught in the crossfire. - Donya Momenian, opinions editor