As the pandemic began, we adjusted our lives to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Now, almost a year later, we are coming to terms with another major change. To minimize the risk of an increase of cases, Virginia Tech has rolled out a new policy that replaces a week-long spring break with several days off throughout the semester. As expected, students and faculty are having mixed reactions, even within our own opinions section. We hope you enjoy getting caught in the crossfire. - Donya Momenian, opinions editor

Caught in the Crossfire: Adjusted spring break protocol reflects need for flexibility during unstable times On Oct. 19, 2020, Virginia Tech announced its plans for the upcoming semester. The university confirmed that the spring semester “... will sta…