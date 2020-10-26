With just a little over a month left until the election, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg — the second woman ever appointed to the Supreme Court — passed away due to complications stemming from metastatic pancreatic cancer. Ginsburg was known as an unapologetic trailblazer for women’s rights. Despite deep philosophical disagreements with much of the political world, Justice Ginsburg is universally recognized as a ceaseless soul who dedicated her life to public service, and for that, she is rightfully commended.
Her death has now left a vacant seat on our nation’s highest court. In a highly-politicized 2016 interview with the New York Times — part of which she later apologized for — Ginsburg opined the following regarding presidential appointments during election year: “That’s their job. There’s nothing in the Constitution that says the president stops being president in his last year.”
However, after what was likely a change of heart, Ginsburg’s grandchildren confirmed that among her final words were, “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.” Being the intellectual titan that she was, she chose even her last words carefully. In a civilized republic, not even the most powerful judge’s most fervent wish is the Constitution’s demand.
The Senate has absolute power to confirm a Supreme Court justice at this time. There is no statute, amendment or law that prohibits the appointment of a justice in an election year. The public debate surrounding the vacancy is exclusively about whether or not the Senate should, and how the events of 2016 fit into the conversation.
In 2016, Senate Republicans decided to not hold hearings for President Barack Obama’s appointment of Merrick Garland, who would have filled a vacancy left open by the death of Justice Antonin Scalia, a highly respected textualist justice.
However hypocritical this may seem, Republicans were saliently acting within the bounds of the Constitution. That debate was also not a matter of constitutionality, because just like nothing prohibits the appointment of a nomination in an election year, nothing compels the Senate to appoint a nominee either. “Advise and Consent” includes the ability to withhold consent.
The allegations of hypocrisy are largely aimed at Mitch McConnell, who has been Senate majority leader since 2014. The senator from Kentucky led the effort to block Garland in 2016, stating: “Of course it’s within the president’s authority to nominate a successor even in this very rare circumstance — remember that the Senate has not filled a vacancy arising in an election year when there was divided government since 1888, almost 130 years ago — but we also know that Article 2, Section 2, of the Constitution grants the Senate the right to withhold its consent, as it deems necessary.”
Sen. McConnell is consistent here. His reasoning is based on the government being divided then. The government is not divided now. He was merely pointing out what the rest of us knew, that the 2014 Republican takeover of the Senate was a clear rejection of Obama’s presidency. McConnell’s only mistake here is that his argument was too nuanced. Some point to the Democratic majority in the House of Representatives to claim that the government is not divided. However, the House has nothing to do with presidential appointees; it has different but equal powers. As it pertains to judicial appointees, the government is not divided.
Many of the criticisms are also aimed at Lindsey Graham, the senior senator from South Carolina and current chairman of the Judiciary Committee who signaled that he will be voting for a Trump nominee. In 2016 he said:
“I want you to use my words against me. If there is a Republican president in 2016 and a vacancy occurs in the last year of the first term, you can say, ‘Lindsey Graham said let’s let the next president, whoever it might be, make that nomination,’ and you could use my words against me, and you’d be absolutely right.”
At face value, this statement is completely hypocritical. However, a lot can change in four years. Notably, Graham voted to confirm Elena Kagan as well as Sonia Sotomayor, two liberal justices appointed to the Supreme Court by Obama. This shows that Graham is a principled moderate who is willing to reach across the aisle for matters regarding the nation’s highest court. In a recent letter to the Democrats on the Judiciary Committee, Graham explained that his reversal is partly due to the fact that a Republican Senate was re-elected in 2018 and partly because of the unethical fiasco that was the Kavanaugh hearings.
Graham’s view is also shared by another notable figure who previously chaired the Senate Judiciary Committee decades ago: Joe Biden. The now presidential candidate went as far as to pen an opinion piece in March of 2016 calling on the Senate to hold a vote for Garland, though previously, Biden wanted to wait until after the “political season” to vote for a Bush appointee.
My opponent argues that there is “little time for senators to thoroughly vet any nominee for the highest court in the land.” Ginsburg herself was approved in almost as little time, and others were approved even quicker.
Another concern surrounding the appointments involves the alleged loss of rights. Many armchair legal analysts and pundits comically, hysterically and erroneously claim that this is the end of civil rights in America. This is simply not true. Such a claim is purely subjective and can be made the other way; one can argue that a textualist justice will enhance rights not protected by the legal philosophy of purposivism.
More importantly, rights do not — or should not — depend on vacancies on the court. Any claim to the contrary is merely the politicization of the Supreme Court. The courts exist to interpret the law, not to create it. If a right can be undone by a nominee, that signifies the right was invented out of thin air and issued with judicial might. Those concerned with the longevity of cases like Roe v. Wade would have nothing to worry about if Congress simply passed a law that permits abortion. There is no reason why the court should continue to do the dirty work of activists other than to circumvent the meatgrinder of elections.
Either way, what are Democrats worried about? Many of them have suggested or even promised to “pack the court” by adding and filling two additional seats once they regain control. Needless to say, this is an even more egregious act of institutional destabilization than the aforementioned politicking.
This is another reason the GOP should fill the vacancy, to call their bluff. To use some common liberal parlance: This sort of rhetoric is “dangerous” and “problematic.” Though, in the slim chance that this is not a bluff but a threat, then Republicans should do the same and repack the courts when they retake control. Why stop at 11 Justices? Why not have 13 or 59? So long as it is an odd number there will be no ties in the outcomes of cases.
The politicization of Supreme Court vacancies must end. President Trump appointed a nominee, and the Senate should confirm her. Activists should expand their energy on getting legislation passed instead of stressing over a vacant seat on what is supposed to be the only non-political branch of government.