Since March of 2020, colleges and universities have tried to figure out the best way to keep students safe while also providing them with a top-notch education.

On Feb. 16, 2021, Virginia Tech President Tim Sands emailed out one of his standard COVID-19 update announcements, in which he referenced the seriousness of the virus, along with some of the concerns associated with one of the new COVID-19 variants, which allegedly originated in the United Kingdom. The email referenced some of the challenges facing the university in light of the new, more infectious COVID-19 strain.

“By this point in the fall, positivity was declining. It is now increasing. A complicating factor is the evolution of the virus into new variants, such as the B.1.1.7, or U.K., variant, which we should assume is present in our community,” said President Sands in his email. “Recent studies indicate the U.K. variant is more infectious and causes people to become even sicker than before. We are seeing evidence among our student population that the prevalence of moderate symptoms is increasing.”

What President Sands and Virginia Tech failed to mention in the email was that positive test results were not “declining” at this point in the semester last fall; they only briefly dipped right before steadily increasing again for the rest of the semester. Virginia Tech was referencing results found through the random testing of Virginia Tech students, so the numbers were not representative of the university overall.

President Sands presents this new variant as a serious cause for concern in the Blacksburg community and Southwest Virginia as a region.

Objectively, Virginia Tech is sending the correct message. Taking COVID-19 seriously is essential for not only students’ and faculty members’ general health, but also for those whose lives could potentially be at stake if they were to be infected. The potential COVID-19 variant from the United Kingdom is said to already be taking over the United States, and it is still in question whether the current vaccines can protect against the new strains of the virus.

In his email, Sands continues to promote his message of safety with a subtle shift of blame to the student body.

“Finally, to be candid, I’ve also been disheartened to hear about members of our community who haven’t adhered to public health guidance with the vigilance that’s so very much needed,” Sands said.

While it’s true that some students have ignored protocols at times, many have behaved responsibly and cannot be entirely blamed for cases going up. Students have been put into difficult situations, constantly having to make the decision between experiencing college and playing it safe.

ok "From the beginning, President Sands was ready to shift the blame on students rather than accept the inevitability that was the spread of the virus after bringing thousands of college students together on one campus."

These protocols simply do not cut it. Downtown bars and restaurants, along with other public event spaces such as the Blacksburg Recreation Center, have remained open. These places require masks upon entry but many do not enforce the mask-wearing policy once inside and allow gatherings of dozens of people in indoor settings.

The annual snowball fight happened a couple weeks ago, where many students took part in a long-standing Virginia Tech tradition. Allowing that many students to congregate in the middle of the Drillfield, as if the snow were a barrier for COVID-19 particles, was hypocritical on the part of the administration. A counter argument could be that they were all wearing masks, but how can we know all of those students were maintaining a proper six feet of distance from each other?

I believe spending time in a classroom with peers and professors makes for the best possible learning scenario. However, reality dictates this cannot be accomplished due to this pandemic.

The decision Tim Sands made to bring students back to campus last August truly contradicts his official stance on the severity of COVID-19. The decision to go entirely remote in March of last year was made when cases in the United States had not even reached 20,000. The decision to go back to school was made when the case count in the United States was reaching a relative peak of 70,000 cases.

“The risks of a residential model at Virginia Tech today are different than they were in March. It is important to remember that we have vastly more information today about COVID-19 than we did in the spring,” President Sands said in his Aug. 10 press release where he announced the early plans for returning to campus. “In terms of risks, we do not believe that residential halls are our biggest vulnerability, nor do we think that classroom settings are going to be a significant factor in the spread of COVID-19.”

From the beginning, President Sands was ready to shift the blame on students rather than accept the inevitability that was the spread of the virus after bringing thousands of college students together on one campus. Virginia Tech’s protocols (or lack thereof) never came into question, which did not come as a surprise to me, as they ignored the obvious health risks associated with bringing students back in the first place.

Now, while Sands and the administration certainly can make the case that students have not been loyal to the protocols, it is important to understand that COVID-19 is not something that only spreads through students being irresponsible. Students and faculty members can contract the virus through a multitude of ways, including through handshakes or through sweat and germs left on surfaces.

“I tested positive after moving in and had to isolate for a week and half. When I got out, I thought things would’ve been fine, nothing more would happen, and the semester would go on,” said freshman Colin Roberts, a resident of O’Shaughnessy Hall. “A few weeks later my friend’s girlfriend that lives on a floor below us tested positive and had to isolate.”

Roberts is one of the many freshmen missing out on the dorm experience.

“We were safe and wearing our masks all the time, other than to eat or hang out in each other’s rooms,” Roberts said. “Our RA on the fourth (floor) has now made it so that we can’t eat in the lounge until the cases in the building are gone.”

RAs and students are taking it upon themselves to take the measures necessary for preventing their friends and fellow dorm residents from becoming sick. Of course, there will always be students who are less diligent about adhering to the school’s protocols, but overall, students care much more about keeping everybody on campus safe than Sands gives them credit for.

The United States has failed miserably in controlling the spread of the virus, but this does not give those in leadership positions permission to blame the youth, especially when those very leaders are responsible for making the decisions that put those youth, their teachers and every faculty member at significant risk.

The decision Virginia Tech administrators had to make back in August was a difficult one. The economic impact of not bringing students back to school would have been detrimental to the many small businesses that survive through the university. However, I believe that it is important to prioritize the overall public health above the economy. Hundreds of thousands of families across the country are mourning deaths that have occurred over the past year.

Coming from a school enriched by its science and engineering departments, it was disappointing to see how science was practically ignored in the decision to bring students and faculty back. The decision that was made was an economic decision, and we can all just hope students who have contracted COVID-19 this past school year do not suffer from the health complications that could potentially last their entire lives.