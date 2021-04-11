Imagine it’s the first day of classes and you’re in a classroom building on campus. You sit down, maybe near some friends, and prepare for class. You’re so excited for a fresh start to the semester and can’t wait to see what’s in store.
Now let’s come back to the present. It has been over a year since the COVID-19 pandemic began and we are all waiting for the time when we can return to this scene. While we may be stuck doing online learning for now, we have hope that we will return to in-person classes by next fall. However, this cannot be said of all students worldwide as some may never again return to school.
While the pandemic has impacted billions of lives, it has disproportionately targeted some of the world’s most vulnerable communities, including women. Some of those hit the hardest happen to be female students. Schools have closed, family finances are low and groups of female students have seen their priorities shift uncontrollably from education to the family. At this rate, it is projected that 20 million girls across developing nations will not return to school as a result of the pandemic. Just as vaccinations are imperative to return to societal normalcy, we must also direct our attention to the students the pandemic may leave behind, so they too can return to normalcy.
One of the biggest reasons why young girls are unable to attend school is because of school closures. The pandemic has shuttered schools in an effort to prevent students from spreading the virus, thus keeping the surrounding community safe. While we Hokies are extremely privileged to be able to return to school both in-person and online, some female students do not have the same privilege. COVID-19 has exacerbated the technological divide between economically developed nations and developing nations. It is estimated that one-third of students worldwide do not have the resources necessary for remote learning. Unlike the U.S., countries with high poverty rates cannot afford the luxury of internet access. This then prevents students from attending school in any form because their sole provider of education, the physical classroom, is no longer available.
Because they no longer have a school to attend, girls in these countries have been forced to take on other responsibilities at home. This setback reinforces years of gender stereotypes in which women were seen as caregivers and could not pursue an equal education because their responsibilities were to the home. Over time, female students’ learning begins to deteriorate and they are less likely to complete their education. This then sets a precedent for future female students as this cycle of gender stereotypes continues. We cannot let post-COVID-19 society regress and mimic this era in which women were treated as inferior.
Young girls are also dropping out of school because of sickness or death in the family. The COVID-19 virus can be deadly and patients can experience debilitating symptoms that would prevent them from fulfilling familial duties. When such a family member becomes sick, it causes a spiral of consequences for young girls as they are forced to fill that parental gap. Young girls who would otherwise attend school are now becoming the main financial support for their families. In developing countries, this may even include engaging in transactional sex or marrying early to secure income through their dowries. Not only can this expose girls to gender-based violence, but it can lead to unwanted pregnancies that would further prevent them from returning to school.
These girls should not have to worry about financial or household responsibilities as young children — these burdens are meant for adulthood. Youth is a time for laughter, friendships and, most importantly, exploring all the world has to offer. Early education has the power to unlock a world full of opportunities, but these students may never get the chance to see such opportunities unfold because of the pandemic.
While we are all aware of the mass amount of people our society has lost to COVID-19, it is important to remember that there are many more consequences to the virus than what appears on the surface. The pandemic has only increased educational disparities between female and male students and has shown how much work still needs to be done to achieve full female equality. It is easy to say this all could have been avoided had society originally invested in women’s education and provided technological resources to those in need, but we must use these reflections to push change forward.
Let’s go back and think about that scene we played over in our heads. Remember how excited you were to be back in class? All young girls are entitled to that same feeling, and we cannot let the COVID-19 pandemic take that away.