Everyone is entitled to their opinion, just some more than others — or at least, that is the narrative some artists have been pushing as of late. Rock artists from a time of yore have decided to break out their walkers and take a stand against the streaming service giant that is Spotify for allowing its most popular podcast, “The Joe Rogan Experience,” to stream. Worst of all? The old farts won.
Neil Young of the popular ’70s band Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young has pulled his entire discography from Spotify in protest of the streaming service hosting the ever-controversial, ever-popular podcast, “The Joe Rogan Experience.”
“They can have either Rogan or Young. Not both,” Young said in response to Spotify not removing its most successful and profitable podcast per his request.
Similar artists such as Joni Mitchell have followed suit in solidarity with Young in pulling their music from the popular music streaming service.
“The Joe Rogan Experience” is a long-form conversation podcast whose eponymous host gained popularity through his comedic, high-energy program and controversial guests and opinions. Remember: It is not a conservative podcast. It is not a liberal podcast. It is not a news podcast. It is Rogan talking with whoever about whatever, completely uncensored.
What exactly is the controversy that caused Young and Mitchell to pull their music in protest? In the now-infamous episode No. 1757 of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” virologist and inventor of the mRNA vaccine Dr. Robert Malone and Rogan discussed claims and opinions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccine. More specifically, Malone compared current American society to Nazi Germany. Here is Malone’s exact quote:
“It was from, basically, European intellectual inquiry into what the heck happened in Germany in the ’20s and ’30s. Very intelligent, highly educated population, and they went barking mad. And how did that happen? The answer is mass formation psychosis.”
“Mass formation psychosis” is a term coined by Malone that asserts that the mass effort to promote getting the COVID-19 vaccine is a way of hypnotizing the public into compliance.
Malone continued, “When you have a society that has become decoupled from each other, and has free-floating anxiety, in a sense that things don’t make sense. We can’t understand it. And then their attention gets focused by a leader or series of events on one small point, just like hypnosis. They literally become hypnotized and can be led anywhere.”
While the comparison to Nazi Germany is understandably abrasive and harsh, Malone’s quote is a criticism of American culture and its attitude towards the COVID-19 vaccine. That is all.
Additionally, at the beginning of the now-deleted episode from YouTube, Malone made a comment on censorship, specifically his own.
“The point is if it’s not OK for me to be part of the conversation, even though I’m pointing out scientific facts that may be inconvenient, then who is who can be allowed?” Malone said.
Malone was also recently banned from Twitter for violating community guidelines in regards to spreading COVID-19 misinformation. The tweets that allegedly spread misinformation have now been deleted from the internet. The “Joe Rogan Experience” saga does not end with Malone, however. Since the initial controversy of the episode and artists pulling their music from Spotify, the streaming platform proceeded to delete 113 episodes of the show as of February 2022 — but the episode with Malone remains. Rogan has taken to Instagram to issue an apology, saying that he could do more to balance the controversial opinions with more mainstream opinions.
Following this apology, many instances of Rogan using a racially derogatory term in his podcast were brought to light, to which he issued another Instagram apology. Rogan apologized for his past “regretful and shameful” use of the slur. He also stated that, in many instances, he was using it in direct quotation and that, while he feels he knows better now, he “never used it to be racist” in the past.
That brings us to today. Spotify now lacks the music of artists Neil Young, Joni Mitchell, India Arie and more, as well as 113 episodes of “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast. Young seems to be doing a lot better now since his streaming numbers have soared, profiting off the controversy, and Spotify plans to issue “content advisory” warnings to anything discussing COVID-19.
Spotify is well within its liberty to monitor content as it sees appropriate, but just because it's their right doesn’t make it just. It is understood that Rogan’s podcast is a place for him and his guests to freely express their ideas and opinions. No matter how strongly Rogan or his guests feel about the things they are saying, it is still their right to express their thoughts. As consumers of media, it is our responsibility to recognize their biases, question their content and do our own research before forming our own opinions. Just as Rogan should not serve as the messiah of alternative opinions, Spotify should not serve as the thought police.
I recognize the rebuttal that, for someone with as big of a following as Rogan, he should take extra care with the information he chooses to put out because of his massive influence. Some even see it as his responsibility to be extra careful with what he says. However, Rogan’s responsibility is to make sure he expresses his true thoughts and opinions unbarred. At the end of the day, his podcast is an entertainment program. It is not Rogan’s responsibility to water down his opinion or the opinions of his guests. It is not his responsibility to make sure all of his listeners don’t accidentally perceive opinions as fact. That is the responsibility of the listener.
Spotify’s censorship of Rogan proves that it, along with many mainstream companies, do not trust the general American public to make informed decisions on their own — and why should they? They have conditioned the public to blindly follow popular opinions promoted by politicians, celebrities and figureheads while also shutting down alternate opinions.
The removal of these episodes sends the message that the public is too stupid to make up their own mind on certain topics, so they are removing the dangerous ideas so they don’t accidentally think the wrong way. While the dangers of misinformation are gravely serious, that label cannot just be slapped onto any idea that is controversial and not to be perceived as a hard fact in the first place — remember, this is still just a podcast hosted by a comedian and UFC commentator. What are Spotify and the thought curators of today so afraid of that they have chosen to muzzle Rogan’s opinions?
The fact of the matter is this: Artists have the right to leave streaming services they believe are doing wrong. It is wrong for them to try to force these streaming services to remove someone else’s work that they do not like. Spotify has the right to control the content on its platform, but it is wrong for them to censor alternative opinions that they do not agree with. It is the right of listeners to have access to a variety of opinions. It is wrong for listeners to accept opinions as fact and not form their own opinions.
In a culture as volatile as the one we currently live in, there is a hunger for the plain truth. However, the way to know truth is not to silence strong opinions out of fear that they will blindly be perceived as truth. Think for yourself, be mindful of the content you consume and question everything.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.