I graduated high school with a 2.7 GPA and relied on nothing but my rowing credentials to get me into college. The University of Alabama’s women’s rowing coach offered me an official visit to Tuscaloosa during my senior year and later recruited me to the team — Virginia Tech was simply off the table. Initially, Blacksburg wasn’t in the cards for me, but as I write this last story for the Collegiate Times, I can’t imagine being anywhere else.
Transferring schools took my life on a sharper turn than I’d anticipated; I gave up the sport that was funding my education, I ended up deciding to change my major and met some people that I don’t think I could live without. In my time at Virginia Tech, I started writing for the CT, which provided me a sense of purpose on campus; I discovered how much I love hiking at places I’d never find up at home in Northern Virginia; I worked my first ever job at our precious Hokie Grill; and somehow, I even got the opportunity to meet Josh Peck at the Haymarket Theatre in Squires. I graduated high school excited for similar adventures I thought I’d have at Alabama but realized things were going to be different when I first visited the school and hesitated to say the campus “felt like home.”
I discovered more about myself during freshman year than any other year during my time in college. Rowing was my passion, but I grew to hate it in Alabama. I was homesick, slower than most of the team and my roommate, who also happened to be my teammate, once told me to stop making ramen in the dorm because it made the room “smell like Asian food.” Leaving campus during freshman year meant taking the weekly shuttle bus to the grocery store or to my one and only friend Lucy’s dorm. Shoutout to Lucy Stevens, who now rows at Boston University; you were my rock and forever my favorite Aussie. It still really sucks to reflect back on that year, but if it weren’t for my experience at Alabama, I wouldn’t be a Hokie today.
Freshman year was miserable and, quite honestly, it gave me my first taste of severe anxiety and depression. While I was working on transfer applications that spring semester, I had even told my mom that I would enlist into the military if I didn’t get in anywhere, if it meant I didn’t have to spend another night in Tuscaloosa. The school was beautiful and I’m sure many of its students wouldn’t choose to be anywhere else, but nothing there was making me happy and that is completely OK.
Living in Blacksburg started to blur that feeling of unhappiness and, for the first time ever, I started fixating on living at college rather than the idea of being away from home. When I got here for the fall semester of my sophomore year, friends started to come naturally and my new roommates who I found through Facebook acted like we had been friends for years before we even met. Most of my professors went out of their way to offer support when they saw I was struggling and my advisor, Susan “Scout” Stinson, helped me navigate my graduation plan as soon as classes started my first semester here. Scout, if you read this, I might have lost my marbles and dropped out if it wasn’t for your patience, so thank you. To my favorite professor, Megan Duncan, thank you for the reporter’s notebook with your sweet words after I almost gave up in your class. Professors like yourself help make hard times a little easier to deal with.
As a first-generation college student, I didn’t know what to expect after I left home for school and, as you can assume, the transition didn’t flow as smoothly for me as it did for some. Don’t get me wrong, Virginia Tech has been everything I wanted out of my college experience, but there were a few bumps along the way. Many late nights consisted of editing, crying, crying while editing, you get the gist. I still wouldn’t trade it for the world, because I was happy to be there in my little 8-by-9-foot bedroom that faces mountains I still can’t believe exist in the state I grew up in.
I’m really going to miss this mountain town and the ability to walk down the hallway to my best friend’s room. The last four years have been enlightening in more ways than just getting an education; I learned more about who I was outside of my hometown, my sport and my family. I discovered the nightmares that can come with having roommates and how good I am at procrastinating. I turned 21 last year and experienced nightlife for the first time, something high school me waited a long time for, and it was so worth it. Now I’m writing my very last CT story, studying for my very last finals and applying for big girl jobs.
To all rising student classes, be patient with your new endeavors and don’t expect that you’ll stick with them. Step out of your comfort zones and don’t be afraid of letting things go that don’t make you happy, I’ll continue to do the same as I move on to this next chapter of my life. After three short years, it’s already time to say goodbye, but I’ll be back because no matter where I go or what I do, I’ll think of Blacksburg and remember that this is home.
