The time has come once again to select classes for the next semester, which means it’s time to load up Rate My Professors, a site where you can do exactly as the title suggests: rate professors based on their course’s difficulty and quality. If you think it seems like a small thing that isn’t worth your consideration, perhaps it’s time to reevaluate. The professor you have for a class can make or break your experience and possibly your grade. Every student should be using Rate My Professors to ensure that they get the best possible experience in a class, because they deserve to get the quality teaching and education they are paying for. More than that, universities and colleges should embrace the site and use it as a way to keep professors in check.
Professors are the pinnacle of a college student’s education, so it’s important that students get professors who will provide them with a valuable learning experience. After all, college is an expensive investment; these days, students are typically spending about $25,000 a year on their education. For that massive sum of money, they should be compensated with the best possible professors that have the best interest of their students in mind — professors who want to see their students engaged and succeeding in their class, who are understanding of circumstances and are responsive to feedback. Luckily, Rate My Professors can help accomplish that.
The site rates over 1.8 million professors, giving scores in both quality and difficulty, and students can write comments to explain their ratings. With a few clicks of a mouse, students can look over their options and select the professors that are best suited to their needs and wants. What a professor’s attitude and personality is like, how they interact with students and how they run their class — it’s all crucial to building a learning experience. The site is very accessible, since it’s not locked behind any kind of paywall, and it’s user-friendly, with an uncomplicated layout. As more people contribute and rate their own professors, it can build a network of honest feedback to help students. If students want to build a schedule that suits their needs — because not every teaching style works for every student — they need the resources to do so.
Angelina Cortez, a freshman microbiology major, believes that Rate My Professors is a great starting place for choosing professors for a semester.
“People want to know what they’re getting into, you know? Your teacher could define how well that class goes for you that semester,” Cortez said. “And if you have a not-so-great teacher, then you might get a not-so-great grade. It can be a baseline first impression of a teacher and how their class will (be) run.”
It’s not just students that should be making use of the site, however. Universities and colleges could greatly benefit from a rating site like Rate My Professors. If schools want to promote the quality of their professors and the overall quality of education at the school, seeing what students really feel about professors should be a top priority. Schools can boast about great teachers all they want, but they need evidence to back it up. Why not use this site, or others like it, to the school’s advantage? This is especially true for schools ditching the use of end-of-semester surveys, and the ones that still use them generate response rates of less than 50%. For this reason, schools should be looking into and embracing new ways to evaluate their professors. If students are going to use the site whether or not it's being promoted by their school, colleges should take this opportunity to use these ratings for their own gain.
Rate My Professors is not a catch-all without drawbacks, however. People could lie about their experiences and use the site as a way to insult a professor they don’t like for personal reasons. Users of Rate My Professors should be cautious of slander and take this into consideration when evaluating and writing posts. Fortunately, the site does help to police what people say and prevent slander by allowing users to like or dislike others' comments, and they have laid out in their guidelines what is and is not acceptable to say. If a person crosses boundaries, they will remove the comment. However, if more students are willing to contribute to the site and actively review their professors, it would weed out the liars; if a professor has dozens of positive reviews, and one negative review, chances are that review isn’t an honest depiction of a professor or their class. Plus, more reviews could help other students see the pros and cons of professors — this is important considering that some professors either don’t have a page or only have one review. One person’s thoughts aren’t going to grant others very much perspective on a professor.
“Other students could totally use Rate My Professor and give their input on teachers, but I think they should take into consideration that professors have outside lives and sometimes teaching can be stressful … so, when you are writing reviews, remember that being a professor is not their entire life,” Cortez said.
It’s more important to look at what people write about the professors than the numerical rating (out of 5) they have; one professor’s method of teaching may bother one student but not another. Using common sense is important when looking at sites like this, so taking the reviews with some reservation, especially if there’s just one or two reviews, is crucial. There are, no doubt, drawbacks about the site, but those don’t devalue the service that Rate My Professors provides. It supplies students with an idea of what a class with a professor will look like, something that is currently not provided to students by schools.
Rate My Professors is a great resource that students should take advantage of. At its core, it’s a way to deliver students into the hands of success and prevents classes and professors from being a mystery or potential horror story. Students should not only take the time to browse through the site but should be encouraged to add their own experiences with professors to make the site as useful and informative as possible. Universities should also look to the website to get information about their professors and hear the opinions of their students. The quality of education matters, and schools should embrace using Rate My Professors and tools like it to enhance the college experience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.