Another year is upon us and, barring the major health crisis that is ravaging the country, university administrators are trying to proceed with the retention of as much normalcy as possible.
Considering the context of being in a pandemic, such a decision can seem controversial. All of us who have borne the responsibility of mitigating the spread of the disease these six long months hold but one condition: If we are going to resume daily operations, it better be safe and essential.
When the disease first made it stateside, the university’s decision was to suspend in-person activities for the remainder of the spring semester, minimizing the chance for its spread among fellow Hokies.
However, the university did not choose to go the same route this academic year — people are returning to classrooms, dining halls and even to their cramped dorms. The decision easily aroused cynicism within many, including myself. Is the university minimizing the present danger of the disease by making us all come back this semester?
One way of rationalizing the university’s decision is to think of its financial prospects. Being a student at Virginia Tech has costs built into it, whether for housing, technology or athletics. Forgoing a return to campus in the interest of safety would mean the university would also say goodbye to the revenue that comes from providing those resources.
The reality of a global pandemic cuts deep into the university and severs its ability to operate as in years past, a problem with a solution that seems as ineffective as a Band-Aid on the gushing wound. The return of over 30,000 students presents a unique danger to the locals of Blacksburg? No worries, we’ll recommend they follow best practices.
As far as many students are concerned, such measures prove that the university’s priority isn’t in removing all risk of transmission. It feels obvious that if it were the priority, it wouldn’t have invited its over 30,000 students back to a small mountain town in rural Virginia.
Furthermore, it feels like the administration would rather put the burden of responsibility for stopping the transmission on the student body. Instead of taking proactive measures like it did in March, the university would rather send out tips from Vice President for Student Affairs Frank Shushok on “what to do safely over Labor Day weekend,” like that will stop the virus in its tracks. This way the university can still say it has done something while absolving itself of the mess created by a few bad eggs.
“I think there are two groups of people on campus right now,” said Megan Phillips, a freshman classics major. “The first group really wants to be able to stay, so they do everything right (masks, distance, not partying, etc.). They’re trying their best to have a normal college experience during some really tough times and are trying to not endanger themselves and others. The other group are the people who think that rules don’t apply to them: They have no sense of duty to others so they decide to exacerbate an already bad situation by behaving immaturely (disregarding CDC guidelines, partying, etc.) They have no thought towards the well-being of others, and they don’t seem to care about disrupting people’s education just so they can have some fun.”
You can hybridize classes and you can enforce social distancing in the dining halls, but university administrators can’t stop students from participating in unsafe gatherings. Hell, before classes even began, my neighbors were having a party so rambunctious that they got the cops called on them for a noise complaint, and the leasing complex had to send out an email encouraging everyone to follow the “best practices.”
Virginia Tech doesn’t seem to be willing to sacrifice much with regards to reopening this fall, especially not tuition fees. In a move that appeared to be purely gestural, Tech announced a tuition freeze over the summer in response to the circumstances surrounding COVID-19. Sure, there was no increase to this year’s fees, but, frustratingly, a 0% reduction despite the fact that a considerable number of students won’t be using the resources they’re charged for out of concern over their own wellbeing.
As easy as it is to deride the administration’s decision to resume operations during the global pandemic, it’s also important to consider the issues that arise in not opening. As I wrote in May, the financial burden may not only be Tech’s to carry. It doesn’t take much imagination to guess that the presence of students and attractions like college football are a massive financial boon for the surrounding New River Valley community — an economic impact analysis done in 2015 found that Virginia Tech football brought $35 million into the area through fan spending. On top of that, think of how the spending of over 30,000 students stimulates the local economy. If we did not invite students back for the fall semester, would we be leaving Blacksburg to flounder economically?
Still, we must be considerate when straddling the line between safety and financial gain. While it may be hard to deny that the student population has a hand in stimulating the economy, conditions of fear aren’t necessarily conducive to financial prosperity.
“My numbers were actually better over the summer,” said Kevin Long, owner of local restaurant The Cellar. “There are a lot of locals who frequented my restaurant but have now been scared away.”
For Long, it’s a mixed bag. Students can bring in money, but he’s more concerned about the health and safety of his 45 employees, some of which are family members. Long says the return of the students made things more challenging for himself and the town.
“Obviously, infection numbers have spiked, and that’s cause for concern,” Long said.
But the question stands, since it was so obvious that the return of over 30,000 students — some more than others still hell-bent on partying with their masks off — would spike cases, instilling fear in the residents of this small town in Appalachia, why would the university proceed with the opening of the school?
“I’m sure that their decision (to reopen) was based somewhat on dollars,” Long said. “Universities and colleges are a big business in this country, and the university is trying to cover their costs and make a profit, just like any other business.”
Looking at the issue from the university’s perspective
Only over the course of writing this article did I realize how easy it is to write off university administrators as money-hungry vampires leveraging student health for financial security. The truth is that it’s not nearly that simple.
As I’ve mentioned in the past, even an experience as universal as a global pandemic is still polarizing in today’s political landscape. For the past six months, followers of the news in this country have been inundated with headlines spinning stories about the good guys and bad guys of COVID-19.
The story goes like this: There are mean, old Republicans, out of touch with the nature of this disease, who would rather sacrifice human lives than let the economy tank. It is only the people who enforce strict regulations and hold off reopenings who care about human life.
The problem with this narrative is that it is overly simplistic and not characteristic of life outside of the U.S. Many who were hit hard by the pandemic, such as China and South Korea, have returned to normalcy thanks to the adherence of mask and social distancing guidelines.
The existence of such a narrative can help us explain why many, including myself, rushed to judgment over the university’s decision. We have grappled with the realities of this disease for over six long months and, with a vaccine still over the horizon, we’re going to have to eventually continue with life knowing that the virus will be with us for the foreseeable future.
“Masks are your vaccine,” said Tim Sands, president of Virginia Tech.
According to him, the university’s strategy is to align itself with the growing body of information about the disease to create safe and effective strategies to operate in the midst of these conditions.
“We know a lot more about the virus and how it spreads than we did even a month ago,” Sands said. “We have incredible resources because the portfolio of expertise at Virginia Tech is really well matched to this kind of a problem.”
It is through the various research departments on campus that we are able to effectively strategize in the face of a still mysterious virus. One of the approaches to containing the disease is through the campus wastewater project.
“It’s a way of measuring the presence of SARS-CoV-2 in the sewage,” Sands said. “This way we can detect an uptick before we see those positive cases at Schiffert, so we’re trying to be a couple of days ahead of an outbreak.”
The program mostly focuses on clusters of residence halls around campus but is still in the process of expanding its monitoring capabilities.
Although the capabilities of Tech’s research departments are impressive, they alone cannot thwart the spread of COVID-19. The administration has maintained that a large part of the responsibility is still on the students and has been an effective disseminator of information for ways we can live up to those responsibilities.
“The one piece of advice I would like to convey is that the way this spreads primarily is indoor gatherings with stagnant air without masks, with people who are not in your pod,” Sands said.
The university describes a person’s pod as a small group of colleagues who are just as committed to stringently following safety measures as you are — basically a group of friends you can get together with and not suspect the worst every time there’s a hint of a sniffle or cough.
It’d be great if we were all committed to our pods, but as Phillips pointed out, that’s not always the case. As the seasons begin to change, colder weather will push more students indoors for gatherings. That factor, mixed with the reality of a gradually vanishing sun, reduced vitamin D levels and weaker immune systems, means the susceptibility of spread among student populations will only increase.
It’s those maskless, indoor gatherings with people outside of your pod that the university worries about the most.
“That’s when things fall apart,” Sands said.
But if Hokies can avoid those settings, he thinks we’ll be able to contain the spread just fine.
“Transmission in classroom settings and lab settings is negligible, if not zero,” Sands said.
In addressing the concerns of local community members, he cites data from the Virginia Department of Health saying that student spread to the local community is minimal.
As optimistic of a picture he paints, he admits that the university still isn’t at a comfortable place yet with current positivity rates. Here’s hoping we get to that place.
Even if we are able to contain the spread of the virus, it doesn’t mean all is well by the students. There are some like myself who wonder if they are still getting the same value for their money compared to previous semesters. The question that really lingers in my mind is if we are getting the same quality of education by pivoting online, and if not, is it justified to charge the same amount for an inferior product?
The current pandemic has decimated the job market, leaving record numbers unemployed and unsure how they will cover their various bills in the coming months. My father, a New York City-based visual artist and photographer, hasn’t had a job in months, so this year we inspected the tuition bill much more closely than we have in the past.
“It’s not cheaper to operate remotely,” Sands said when addressing the cost of baseline tuition. “In fact, hybrid is probably the most expensive way to go.”
Because of this, Sands said the university is pushing to return to those more traditional instructional environments as quickly as possible. In order to do that, a fair amount of data collection needs to be done on the rate of transmission in classrooms to ease the discomfort of the student body.
The question of cost is obviously a difficult one to grapple with, but it is wrong to view the university as an entity who is making the decision to open up just to protect their bottom line. It is a non-profit whose revenue keeps what would’ve been furloughed worker on staff.
“The costs of the university are primarily people,” Sands said. “Our tuition revenue will at least be stable, and if that’s the case, we won’t be furloughing a lot of people or laying people off, which is a good thing.”
As many reasons there still may be to put our university down for deviating from other institutions who kept their operations online this semester, the situation we're in has no right answers.
The situation is that COVID-19 is abound, and yet the world has to keep on turning. This might not be the last time either. If the pandemic has taught us anything, it was how freakishly unprepared we were. In making our best efforts to adapt to the harsh reality this fall, we are becoming better equipped for the next time we deal with an event like this.
The way Tech seems to be handling the reintegration of normalcy leaves little to be desired, and that doesn’t mean that no one will get sick. It’s an imperfect solution made by imperfect people, but those imperfect people are still working their hardest in the interest of their students, and that's what's most important.