Republican Glenn Youngkin, the new governor of Virginia, must act prudently when deciding whether he should continue posing as a moderate or conform to Republican idealism. Youngkin should dismiss the rebellious anti-abortion schemes of other states and push for increased access to contraceptives — focusing on the root of the issue.
The fresh face of Virginia discussed abortion sporadically during his campaign in 2021. While fundraising in the summer, he said he could not expound on his proposals in fear of alienating independent voters in the state.
Youngkin told a group of supporters he opposed public funding of abortions and assured them, “When I’m governor, and I have a majority in the House, we can start going on offense.” The method and extent of this particular offensive strategy is unknown, but it is apparent Gov. Youngkin is more conservative than he let on during his campaign.
“Youngkin does not need to fight this battle and nor should he want to,” said Karen Hult, Ph.D., a professor of political science at Virginia Tech. “Youngkin does not want to be fighting this battle in public view … they can fight this battle for him,” Hult said, referring to the consequential appointments the governor has recently made.
“The authority over abortion laws may return to the states,” Hult said, noting a recent letter to the Supreme Court in which Virginia’s new attorney general, Jason Miyares, rescinded the state’s opposition to Mississippi’s challenge of previous abortion decisions.
“Virginia is now of the view that the Constitution is silent on the question of abortion, and that it is therefore up to the people in the several States to determine the legal status and regulatory treatment of abortion,” wrote Andrew Ferguson, the state’s solicitor general.
In June 2022, the Supreme Court is expected to rule on a crucial case called Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which stems from a 2018 Mississippi state law banning nearly all abortions after the first 15 weeks of pregnancy. The case calls into question the judgment of Roe v. Wade, which acknowledges a right to privacy under the Due Process Clause in the 14th Amendment.
Texas recently enacted a critical piece of pro-life legislation commonly known as a “heartbeat bill,” although “medical and reproductive health experts say the reference to a heartbeat at that stage of a pregnancy is medically inaccurate as an embryo does not have a developed heart at six weeks’ gestation,” according to The Texas Tribune.
Compared to Mississippi, this law goes much further in challenging the Roe v. Wade decision by banning abortions after just six weeks of gestation — a time when many people do not yet know they are pregnant. Indeed, if the court rules to overturn Roe v. Wade later this year, it will surely lead to other Republican states implementing copycat laws.
Senate Democrats in Virginia recently struck down a bill which would have prohibited women in the state from having abortions after 20 weeks except in the case of a medical emergency. During the gubernatorial debate, Youngkin said he would support a fetal-pain threshold bill which would restrict abortion when the fetus could feel pain.
The research provided by Republicans to support the bill is flawed because, according to FactCheck,“Published research generally supports an experience of pain being possible only later in gestation than 20 weeks.”
Gov. Youngkin said he would not have signed the Texas abortion law because it was infeasible. However, when the proposal was presented to him by supporters, he told them, “You’re on the right track.”
Youngkin incorrectly told a group of supporters that “a majority of Virginians vastly agree with taking back (the) ground that was taken away from us,” referring to previously instituted abortion requirements in the state.
A majority of Virginians support abortion but also say it isn’t a significant issue: According to a 2021 AP VoteCast survey, only 5% of voters ranked abortion as the most important problem facing the state. In a 2014 Pew Research Center study, over a third of Virginia Republicans said abortion should be legal in all or most cases.
Youngkin, with the help of Republicans in the House, can lower the number of abortions through legislation that would increase the supply of contraceptives accompanied by an expansion in comprehensive safe-sex education.
The interval of time between when an individual first has intercourse and when they first get married has been widening over the last 60 years. According to The New England Journal of Medicine, 45% of all pregnancies as of 2011 were unintended. Data from the Guttmacher Institute show that around 95% of women who had unintended pregnancies were either using contraceptives incorrectly, inconsistently or not at all.
“It’s not so much about ending abortion, but instead making it rare as possible,” Hult said, citing the abortion stance of former President Bill Clinton: “Safe, Legal and Rare.”
Youngkin could attempt to cut state funds that go strictly toward abortion procedures. However, according to the Virginia Department of Health, the only time “public funds may be used for abortion services in Virginia … where pregnancy results from rape or incest” or “where the pregnancy threatens the life or health of the mother/birthing person” — cases in which Youngkin has vocally supported the decision to terminate the pregnancy.
The other qualification for utilizing state funding is when the fetus has an “incapacitating physical deformity or mental deficiency.” The governor has yet to mention his position on this specific criterion.
Youngkin’s predecessor, Gov. Ralph Northam, signed multiple abortion protections into law during his term. Potentially, Youngkin could start by nudging the House into taking incremental steps to remove particular laws recently passed by the Democrat-controlled Virginia Legislature in 2021. The only problem with this method is practicality: Republicans only have a two-seat majority in the House and are a minority in the Senate by one seat.
Unfortunately for Youngkin and his supporters, it seems the way he described Texas and Mississippi’s anti-abortion laws during the debate also perfectly summarizes his limited options: “unworkable and confusing.” If Youngkin attempts to push new abortion regulations in Virginia, he may lose support from the independent voters he desperately pampered during his campaign. If he doesn’t utilize the opportunity to restrict abortion, he may risk losing the fidelity of his conservative supporters.
It is a good thing Youngkin does not have anti-abortion measures high on his list of priorities as governor because the process would be a tough endeavor; the work involved to achieve the minor partisan benefits of passing a few abortion restrictions would not be worth the effort. He should work towards real solutions. If the legislation does somehow reach Youngkin’s desk, though, he will almost certainly put his own values and Republican achievement over the interests of Virginia voters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.