As a student-run, independent newspaper, the Collegiate Times champions the idea that everyone’s voice deserves to be heard. No matter how big or small, every person’s opinions matter. Share your opinion by voting in the 2020 election.
The political landscape in our country is perhaps more divided than it has ever been. There are those who fully support former Vice President Joe Biden and who believe President Donald Trump is the worst thing that has happened to our country. There are those who believe President Trump has accomplished his goal to “Make America Great Again” and who think Joe Biden would be the worst thing to happen to our country. Not to mention the people in the middle who are either undecided or leaning slightly one way or the other. Then, there are people who believe that their voice does not matter and will not have a real impact against all the ongoing problems in our country.
2020 has presented the nation with serious challenges. Headlines have beared continuing news of wildfires, racial conflicts, immigration policy and more amid a pandemic that has spawned hate crimes and an economic downturn.
As we face these issues, please vote. Fulfill your civic duty and help determine the future of our country. The idea that it’s important to vote should not be a controversial or politicized one. Share your opinion. Let your voice be heard.
With the spread of COVID-19 has come intense controversy around the issues of mail-in ballots and even voting in person. Do not let anyone’s attempt to politicize voting keep you from voting. Whether you mail in your ballot or visit the polls on election day, just make sure your vote is counted.
It’s easy to look at hot-button issues and dismiss them as “not directly affecting you.” We encourage you to think about the lives of others. Chances are, not every single issue brought up in the presidential debates will apply to you –– but those issues do impact someone, and that person is just as important a member of society as you are.
When deciding who to vote for, evaluate the candidates’ stances from every side. Engage in civil discussion with those you disagree with. Learn why people who think differently from you think differently from you. Listen to the experiences of the people around you. Though not every conversation may bring about a change, standing in someone else’s shoes for just a moment may be the key to understanding each other.
