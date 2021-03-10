On episode 26, Wyatt and Kevin discuss the ACC Tournament and the Hokies' basketball squad going forward. They also touch on the Virginia Tech baseball team's rise to national prominence and the controversial home-run-hammer. Billy Ray Mitchell also calls in to talk Hokie football and update about his time traveling cross-country.
Overtime Episode 26: March Madness, Hokie Baseball's hot start and the return of Billy Ray Mitchell
- Kevin DiDomenico and Wyatt Krueger
