Amid all of the pandemonium in sports, the Overtime podcast returns. Episode No. 6 features arguably the most well-known student sports media figures at Virginia Tech, David Cunningham.
David, Wyatt and Kevin discuss what COVID-19 has done to the sports world as a whole, and more specifically, the Virginia Tech sports world.
David and Kevin recount their experiences covering the ACC Tournament and how surreal life has become since the day it was canceled.
The Overtime podcast is here to fight this virus with you and bring content while we are isolating inside our homes.
Listen to Episode No. 6 here: