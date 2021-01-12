On Episode #22 of the Overtime Podcast, Kevin and Wyatt interview Paul VanWagoner, the host of "The Drive" on ESPN Blacksburg. Paul has been the host of The Drive for over five years now, which airs Monday through Friday from 4:00-6:00 pm. Kevin and Wyatt discuss Virginia Tech men's basketball's 10-2 record heading into their matchup against Duke on Tuesday. They also discuss what to make of Virginia Tech's 2020 football season, and Paul gives the listeners what to look for from Virginia Tech wrestling and softball in 2021. That and much more now available on Spotify and SoundCloud.
Overtime: An interview with Paul VanWagoner, host of "The Drive" on ESPN Blacksburg
