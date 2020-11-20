On episode 18 of the Overtime podcast, Wyatt and Kevin discuss:
- Virginia Tech's 25-24 loss to Miami
- Inconsistent offense
- Hokie Hot Takes
- Winners and losers of the week
- Preview the Hokies' game on Saturday against Pitt
