On episode No. 21 of the Overtime podcast, Kevin and Wyatt discuss Virginia Tech Athletic Director Whit Babcock's decision to keep Justin Fuente for the 2021 football season. They also reflect on Virginia Tech's 33-15 win in the Commonwealth Cup and preview the start of ACC play for Virginia Tech basketball.
Overtime Episode 21: Fuente's Return, Commonwealth Cup and ACC Preview
