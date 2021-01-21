On episode No. 23 of the Overtime podcast, Kevin and Wyatt sat down with former Virginia Tech basketball coach and current ESPN analyst Seth Greenberg. Seth shared stories about his time on the show College Gameday, how his coaching career played out in Blacksburg, his appreciation for his time at Virginia Tech, and more.
Overtime Episode 23: Seth Greenberg Mixdown
Recommended Stories
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Online Poll
Loading Recent Classifieds...