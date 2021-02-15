On episode No. 24 of the Overtime Podcast, Kevin and Wyatt sat down with Virginia Tech soccer player and recent MLS draft pick Kristo Strickler. Strickler was drafted 30th overall by the Houston Dynamo in the 2020 MLS draft, but is currently in Blacksburg to finish off the unique spring season with his teammates and coaches. He also discussed his journey from receiving zero Division 1 offers to now living out his professional dreams, his appreciation for Virginia Tech's soccer program, and more.
Overtime Episode 24: Kristo Strickler
