Overtime Sports Podcast Logo
Ashley Long / Editor in Chief

On episode 28 of Overtime, Wyatt and Kevin sat down with Hokies' basketball guard Nahiem Alleyne. They discuss the VT vs. Florida tournament game, his expectations for the 2021-22 season, and his thoughts on the transfer portal. The Wyatt and Kevin also chat about Virginia Tech's Reach for Excellence campaign and what it means to Virginia Tech athletics. Listen below!

Recommended Stories