For this week's episode of the Overtime podcast, Kevin and Wyatt interviewed the current football and basketball color commentator for Virginia Tech Mike Burnop.
Mike is the definition of a Hokie for life, playing tight end for Virginia Tech from 1969-1972 before embarking on a 38-year broadcasting career. He is currently calling games, running pregame and postgame shows, podcasting, and also has taken ownership in the supply company New River Office Supply, right here in Blacksburg, VA.
In this episode, we discussed the upcoming Sept. 19 matchup against UVA, his relationship with former Hokie and current NFL head coach Bruce Arians, and his rare position as a color commentator for both college football and basketball. Enjoy!