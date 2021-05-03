I can’t believe I’m finally writing this piece. I started at the Collegiate Times before the first day of my freshman year, and it was by far the best decision I’ve made during my time at Virginia Tech. That being said, it was a journey full of twists and turns and ups and downs. Hopefully I’ve left the Collegiate Times better than when I found it, because that’s what it did for me.
Freshman year was a blur. I, like most other students, had no idea where I fit in or what I wanted to do with my life. Being the only freshman on the editorial staff was a blessing, because I had a built-in group of older brothers and sisters to walk me through the highs and the lows of the first year of my college experience.
Sophomore year, even though it flew by, was when I dove in head-first into the CT. I became managing editor and got to work with then-editor-in-chief Jessica Brady, who was the most resilient, strong, independent woman I’ve ever worked with. Her drive to make the school and the paper better was unmatched, and even when people called for her resignation for making decisions they disagreed with, she held her head high and believed in herself. She leaned on her friends, but we leaned on her just as much. She taught me what it meant to stand resolute in what you believe in and trust your instincts.
Junior year was tough. Jess, Meg Connors (one of the best people to ever walk planet Earth) and all of my other friends who were seniors graduated. They left all the youngsters to run the paper and somehow left me in charge. If there’s one thing I can say to our audience after being editor-in-chief, it’s this: be patient and be informed.
This is a group of people who are 18 to 22 years old and are trying to figure out what they want to do with the rest of their lives. Don’t berate them on social media for putting a comma in the wrong place. I promise you have better things to do with your time. Instead, help them learn. Tell them what they can do better and tell them what they’re doing well. One nice comment every once in a while goes a long way.
Senior year has been weird to say the least. Of everything that could have affected my final year of college, a global pandemic never even crossed my mind. Nevertheless, we adapted, and it didn’t get in the way of me seeing my friends or building new relationships that have made this final year the best one yet.
I’m sad to leave the Collegiate Times, but I also could not be more proud of the work all of these amazing people have done and will continue to do.
Izzy Rossi taught me what it meant to follow your dreams. She’s now a bada** broadcast reporter and is doing everything I knew she would do when she graduated. I’m beyond proud to call her a friend and I’m forever grateful of all the cat pictures she posts on Instagram. Thank you for being an overall incredible human, and please move back to Virginia as soon as possible.
Next, my three musketeers: Heather Trobridge, Emily Hannah and Emily Carter. The day we all looked at each other and said, “We’re going to be best friends” is still one of the best days of my college career. I can’t imagine going through my four years of college without our multiple Taylor Swift-themed parties or Emily Hannah’s candle obsession. You’re all my life-long friends and I know our group chat filled with Emily Carter’s conspiracies about when the next album is coming out will continue to live on.
And now, Tori Walker. You absolute angel of a human being. I don’t know where to even start when it comes to how much I love you and how proud I am of you. I remember you coming up to me at an interest meeting when you were a freshman and asking about how you could join. This is cheesy, but I swear I knew you would take over the paper one day right when I met you. Don’t ever underestimate how amazing you are or how capable you are of doing amazing things. I could not imagine leaving this paper in anyone else’s hands. You’ve already done an incredible job as editor-in-chief and I can’t wait to see everything you do in the future.
Last but not least, our advisor Kiley Thompson. Thank you for putting up with my texts and calls at all hours of the day and keeping me calm when I jump into worst-case scenario mode. I can’t thank you enough for everything you’ve done for me and the Collegiate Times. You’re my mom away from my mom and everyone on the media hall is beyond lucky to have you.
If I wrote out every other person on our staff, this article would be 100 pages long, but I’m beyond thankful for all of you. Thank you for making my college experience so amazing. Keep up the amazing work and don’t forget to have some fun, ABP-filled dance parties in the newsroom on occasion. Soak it in, because these four years will be gone before you know it.
Thank you to everyone who continues to support student journalism. Keep reading, keep commenting and keep telling this amazing group of students what you think is important. They’re here to listen.