This is something I’ve dreaded writing since fall 2017, back when I was a freshman in the newsroom. In fact, I dreaded it so much that I actually wrote my entire Goodbye Grads piece when I was a sophomore, saving myself from the sadness and nostalgia that inevitably comes with a piece like this. I guess I thought I knew exactly what I would want to say when I was 19. I knew all the advice I would want to give and all of the anecdotes I’d leave my classmates with.
Spoiler, 19-year-old me knew nothing about life. 22-year-old me barely knows anything either.
No one could predict COVID-19 and how it would destroy my graduating class’ senior experience, but it did a little bit. A lot of things were different or ruined for everyone, but I’m incredibly grateful for what we have and the fact that we still get to walk in Lane Stadium.
As I’m preparing to graduate, writing this piece gives me the chance to look back and reflect on my experiences at Virginia Tech. Overall, I’ve loved my time on this campus. Despite the hardships that came along with being a student during the pandemic, I was incredibly fortunate to grow a lot as a person over the last year in both career and personal spheres. I have learned a lot about myself. There are three main points I’d like to hit, three main takeaways I’ve gotten from college: don’t plan anything out, work your absolute hardest, and just say “yes,” even when you don’t believe in yourself.
First, don’t plan anything. It goes without saying nobody planned for the pandemic. I came into college thinking I’d love every class I took, stay in touch with my high school friends, join a sorority, the list goes on. I didn’t do any of those things, really, and that’s OK. It’s nearly impossible to plan out every detail of the most transitional years in my life.
Next, work your absolute hardest. This I stress with every bone in my body. As the daughter of entrepreneurial workaholics, the biggest lesson I learned as a child was to work hard to get what I want. Nothing is free and nothing is handed to you, especially in college. If you have time, get a part-time job. Join a club in your major, create a study group, build strong professional relationships with your professors. Set yourself up for success and don’t settle if you know the work you’re doing isn’t your best.
Finally, just say “yes” to opportunities, even when you’re scared or uncertain. As college kids in a pandemic, we don’t know when the next door is going to close and when the next will open. I’m a strong believer in fate, and that people end up where they’re meant to be; however, I believe we won’t really get there without rolling our sleeves up. College doesn’t have to be about drinking yourself blind, partying every night and barely getting through classes. College can be about working our tails off and accepting challenges we aren’t ready for. There’s only four years of college; there’s no time to be scared or cowardly. Say yes for your future. Apply for the internship you don’t quite qualify for. Sign up for the class everyone says is too hard. Put yourself out there.
The Collegiate Times was a homebase for me, a place on campus that brought me comfort and challenges, friends and opportunities to grow as a young adult. My journey from staff writer to managing editor has helped me gain internships and job opportunities, and I’m grateful for the time I’ve served on staff. Some of the greatest people I’ve met are in the CT, and I can’t wait to see where the paper goes in the next few years.
My time with the Collegiate Times was as great as it was because of some awesome people that I need to talk about. First and foremost, I’d like to thank Ashley Long, one of my best friends, for literally everything. I have tears in my eyes writing this because she’s genuinely one of the best people to exist. I could write a book about how great she is, but we don’t have time for that. Next, Emily Carter and Heather Trobridge, the lovely ladies that made up our little Taylor Swift fan squad in the CT newsroom. I’ll carry the memories we’ve made together at CT parties and endless production sessions in the newsroom.
Because I could write essays upon essays about how many additional people in the CT made a positive impact on me, I’m just going to list off everyone who has been my friend and mentor for the past four years. Katelyn Meade and John Battiston, thank you for guiding me through my freshman year and beyond. Jess Brady, Izzy Rossi and Meg Connors, thank you for the brunches, girl talks and the unlimited amounts of great career advice. John McBride, some of the best, funniest CT memories I have are because of you.
On to next year’s amazing managing staff. I have the utmost respect and admiration for Tori Walker, editor-in-chief. Tori, I have no doubt you’ll do amazing things in your senior year. Lexi and Abby are dream-team managing editors, and I can’t wait to see what the future holds for the paper.
College is pretty much over for me, but as I graduate in Lane, hundreds of incoming freshmen will tour this beautiful campus. If I could look back at 18-year-old Emily, I’d shake her shoulders and tell her to stop planning everything. Nothing, and I mean absolutely nothing, will go to plan. College will be fun and crazy and scary and exciting, and it will lead to great things. I owe my gratitude to the Collegiate Times for many happy memories.
Before I go, I want to express my passion about the importance of student journalism. Not only does student journalism serve communities with information, but it serves participating students as a stepping stone into their respective fields. This is the kind of experience employers look for: a student had an idea and the confidence to try and publish it for their community. Writing and editing for a publication is great work experience. Spare all mistakes — those are inevitable with a student publication, as we are students who are quite literally learning on the job. At Virginia Tech, through my own personal experience, I’ve noticed the communication department isn't wholly supportive of the Collegiate Times because of writing choices, mistakes or a million other little grievances that don't really matter in the grand scheme of learning. This lack of allegiance is something I've picked up on since my tenure as managing editor, and while I hold frustrations to those few faculty who don't support students trying to learn outside of the classroom, I encourage students to get involved in the CT to gain great writing and life experiences.
This is the first article I’ve written since I was a sophomore (not proud of that, but life happens), and it so happens to be my last, too. If you took anything away from my unsolicited, all over the place advice-column article, I hope it was to stop planning, work hard, and say “yes.” College is short; make good use of your time and have fun.
As always, go Hokies.