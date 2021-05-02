I was 17-years-old when I blindly accepted my offer to attend this university; I had never stepped foot onto campus, had no idea what a Hokie was and never once in my life thought that I would respond to that question with, “I am.” Something drew me to Blacksburg, Virginia, and the moment I first walked across the Drillfield on a cold, rainy February afternoon, I knew that I found my home.
I’d like to thank the Collegiate Times specifically for bringing me into their home. I have made some of my best friends and so many memories of production in the newsroom because of this paper. I had no idea how much being a part of this staff would change my life, but I am so glad that it has.
It’s been four years now; I’ve grown so much since those days and, looking back, I know I made the best decision of my life when I clicked “accept.” Leaving here, I know that it isn’t goodbye, but see you soon. For those of you who will not be graduating this spring, I want to leave you with some advice:
Live out “Ut Prosim” every day. You will always have an opportunity to do something for someone else and you should always take the chance to give back to the community you live in. No matter how small or insignificant you think it may be, you should take the chance to give back to this community that gives us all so much every day.
Say yes to everything within reason. Remember not to burn yourself out, but if you have the time and the energy to try something new, don’t hold yourself back because of fear. I went into college with this mindset and that is how I became a PINK Rep, got involved with The Big Event and found the Collegiate Times, which all led to me making some of my closest friends and having the most fun.
Make connections with everyone. The people on this campus and in this town — professors, faculty, staff, students, alumni, residents — all have incredible stories to share. Listen to their stories and share yours.
Since I walked onto campus, the experiences I’ve had, the lessons I’ve learned and the people I’ve met have molded me into the best version of myself. Get involved while you are here and go out of your way to try something or meet someone new; who knows? That moment could change your life.
Every second I have spent in Blacksburg has been so wonderful, and while leaving here is bittersweet, I’m so excited for what the future holds. Live out “Ut Prosim,” find your Hokie family while you are here, and I will leave you with one last bit of advice: Seek the good in everything and do good for everyone.