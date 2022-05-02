As a copy editor for the Collegiate Times, I aspired to make sure all the articles I reviewed were something writers can reflect on and be proud of. Having the opportunity of advancing others’ written work is an honor to me, even if errors are seemingly minute.
However, I feel this piece would be very boring to read if all I discussed were Associated Press Stylebook guidelines.
Thus, I wanted to document the journey to my first ever in-person production meeting, because it was a doozy.
After leaving my apartment, I felt very overdressed for walking in the August heat, but I thought I would be able to handle it (and I was also trying to go all out with my clothing for the occasion, so I thought a bit of suffering would be OK in the name of fashion). It was a Sunday, so not all the buses were running — which I came to realize a little too late while on my tedious trek to the first operational Blacksburg Transit bus stop I could find.
I had my mask on for the entirety of the journey, but I’m sure passersby could still see the utter pain I was in just from the ocean of sweat on my forehead and my eyes pleading desperately for an end to the sweltering summer temperatures.
I finally found a bus stop with the help of Blacksburg Transit’s app, and a feeling of triumph washed over me faster than the sweat did.
As I finally approached the bus stop, I looked down at my shoes because I noticed my heels were hurting. I was horrified to see that blisters had formed on both my heels and one of them had bled, leaving a small red stain on my white sneaker.
I frantically texted Tori, the editor-in-chief, and was already imagining the tears on my future self’s face after being fired from the newspaper for being late (like the irrational worrywart I am), when I began to ponder the fact that I was so fixated on making it to the meeting that I was no longer focusing on the painful feeling building in my heels or the sweat making my forehead shiny.
I highly recommend not following my experience above, as I’m sure if I tried to walk the rest of the way to the meeting instead of going back to my apartment, I would have passed out from heat exhaustion.
However, I feel my experience helped me fully realize my devotion to the CT, a devotion that offset all other pain and discomfort I was feeling. That is why I can vividly recall that moment and be thankful to be a part of the newspaper.
I was so grateful when I joined the CT as a copy editor assistant in the spring of 2021, especially considering my — quite — rough experiences the semester before.
After completing my associate degree at a community college, I transferred to Virginia Tech in the fall of 2020. I moved into my first apartment away from my family, which was already difficult enough for me; combine that with the fact that one of my apartment’s first-floor windows could not lock, and I had a few sleep-deprived nights in the beginning. All my classes were either in online or hybrid modalities, but I spent most of my time isolated in my apartment.
However, due to my major in multimedia journalism and prior experience working with my high school’s yearbook, I tried to get involved in the media organizations here. During GobblerFair, I visited WUVT, VTTV, the Bugle and the Collegiate Times. Ultimately, I felt like the CT was what I aligned with the most, especially after hearing that it had copy editors, as I deeply love copy editing. However, I was grossly underprepared for such a position, and my application to be a copy editor assistant that semester was rejected. I would be lying if I said I was not saddened by the rejection. Afterward, I reverted to solitude.
Close to the middle of that semester, my mental health was probably at its worst ever.
I had essentially lost all motivation to do work, and when I finally managed to “tough it out” and work, I was scared my work was unacceptable. I often left my apartment to go back home to my mother, as I no longer wanted to be in Blacksburg. I did not feel like I “belonged” in Blacksburg or at Virginia Tech, which was especially heartbreaking to me because Virginia Tech was where I wanted to attend ever since my childhood.
I wanted so much to come out of my first semester here, and almost none of it came true.
My second semester was entirely online, so I stayed at my mother’s house while still having a lease for an apartment I no longer needed to live in. I was as reinvigorated as I could be after the break (considering the circumstances) and continued to trudge through online college life. That is, until I went to the virtual Gobblerfest.
I visited the Collegiate Times’ Zoom session, and some members remembered me from when I attended GobblerFair. I redid the process of applying, now with more experience than previously, managed to score an interview with the copy editors and finally got accepted to a position I had sought since my matriculation to Virginia Tech.
I feel my acceptance to the CT was the catalyst to my better experiences at Virginia Tech. After a majority of classes at Virginia Tech started opening up to in-person modalities, I was finally talking with people that weren’t just my classmates. I felt like the work I was doing at the newspaper was making a difference, and the joy I felt when I saw my name on the CT’s staff directory was insurmountable.
I have personally enjoyed getting to meet and know every member of the current Collegiate Times, so I want to thank all of them for giving me such beautiful experiences here (and introducing me to Carol Lee Donut Shop — there will forever be a donut-shaped hole in my soul that can’t be satisfied with any other glazed pastry). However, I want to express huge amounts of gratitude to all the editors at the CT who saw my potential and welcomed me as a copy editor assistant, and later as one of the lead copy editors. My college life was forever changed, and I could not be more grateful to them.
If I had to leave any advice for a student, I would just recommend not having a defeatist attitude (except in appropriate circumstances, of course). I used to have that sort of mindset, but if I thought that way when I was first rejected by the Collegiate Times, I would not be writing this article right now or retelling the story of my sweaty forehead and bloody heels. If I thought with a defeatist mindset when I was waitlisted for Virginia Tech during high school, I would not have even been able to be rejected by the Collegiate Times to begin with.
Even though I feel my time here has been shorter than that of a lot of students, I believe I am graduating while knowing that I made a difference; I have contributed to one portion, however small it may be, to the Collegiate Times’ and Virginia Tech’s histories, my name being immortalized on the newspapers I have worked on as a copy editor. I recognize this, and I feel I have made the most of my time here — so I feel I can leave this university proud of myself.
